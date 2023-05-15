Beats Studio Buds +, here are the sales packages: there is also the transparent version

The “Plus” version of the Beats Studio Buds is now close to arriving on the market. A “fleeting” appearance on Amazon, which in recent weeks has mistakenly published (and promptly removed) the dedicated page well in advance, indicated May 18th as the date of effective availability of these compact in-ear headphones of which the first details had arrived from the iOS 16.4 code, released at the end of March and, subsequently, from the certification obtained by the FCC

FIRST PHOTOS OF THE PACKAGES

Although Beats, a company acquired by Apple in 2014 for about 3 billion dollars, has not yet confirmed the actual existence of this new version, we now know practically everything about the Beats Studio Buds+ : features, available colors and selling price in the United States. To corroborate the imminent availability, some photos have also been published on Twitter in the past few hours showing the sales packs that would have already arrived in the American chain Best Buy, ready to be put on sale.

Most of the technical characteristics of these earphones are shown on the boxes they will be made in three color variants: one Black Gold black with gold logo, one Ivory in pearly white with black logo and one transparent, like the Nothing Ear (2), which lets you glimpse the internal components. Again, the “Beats” logo is black.

Compared to the current model, launched in June 2021, there are several new features on both the hardware and software sides. Going into more detail, there is now one active noise cancellation ANC even more effective, a transparency mode further optimized and a greater autonomy che rises to a maximum of 36 hours (considering the battery of the earphones and that of the charging case equipped with a Type-C connector).

Beats also used some bigger microphones and integrated the spatial audio support. There is no shortage of support for the Siri assistant and the Apple’s Where’s features beyond “Find my device” and Fast Pair for Android. Finally, the earphones are resistant to water and sweat with IPX4 certification and will integrate a custom Beats chip it’s a proprietary 8.2mm dual diaphragm driver.