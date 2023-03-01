Beats launches three new Fit Pro color options; see prices

Fans of the Beats Fit Pro headphones can find the model in three new color options: Coral Pink, Sonic Yellow and Pacific Blue, in addition to the traditional Beats Black, Beats White, Pastel Purple and Graphite and Mint. These special versions arrive after rumors point to the possibility of the manufacturer renewing its line with more colors for users.
All these models arrive at the Apple Store in Europe with a suggested price of R$ 2,149, the same amount charged for the colors already available previously. This release brings no changes to the wearable’s internal hardware and construction, which retain Apple’s H1 chip, active noise cancellation, Blutooth Class 1 connectivity, and more.
The device has an anatomical shape with a silicone handle that attaches to the ear, increasing fixation during physical activities, such as running and walking, for example. “Beats Fit Pro headphones are designed to deliver powerful, balanced sound through a unique acoustic platform that moves with you through your everyday activities.”
Those interested can purchase the wearables directly on the Apple website with the possibility of paying in installments of up to BRL 179.08 or BRL 1,934.10 in cash with a 10% discount. There is free shipping to all Europe.
See the new models below:
Do you intend to invest in this line of headphones from Beats? Tell us, comment!