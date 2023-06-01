Beat Saber about to conquer the Apple Reality Pro in a week of explosive releases!

- Advertisement -

With just a few days where you can practically count the hours before the very possible announcement of the Apple Reality Pro headset, it could be that within the margin and days predictions and rumors such as the inclusion of Beat Saber are still coming. Just a couple of days ago, the arrival of a No Man’s Sky teaser for the company’s mixed reality device was discussed, and now this rumor.

Beat Saber, For those who do not know in depth or have not heard of him, is a virtual reality game that integrates music and you, the player, have to cut the musical notes with lightsabers in rhythm with the playing music. Currently this game is already available on other virtual reality platforms such as Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, HTC Vive, Steam index, PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR2.

Beat Saber for Apple Reality Pro

The rumor could be giving the possible inclusion of seeing Beat Saber in the list of virtual reality headsets that are compatible as the next Apple release.

- Advertisement -

Also, Beat Games co-founder, Jaroslav Beck tweeted where he pointed out cryptically that the following June 5th would be a day of [emoji de palomitas] [emoji de gafas]. This could be a clear reference to the start of WWDC, so unless there is some other event with expected related announcements or films, Apple would be welcoming this game.

Well, the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. The Cupertino company will hold its first big event of the year starting with the keynote address the following June 5 at 10 am PT.

- Advertisement -

However, Beck may or may not be giving away information, but in any case this would be an unexpected and community-loved intrusion for the Apple Reality pro or whatever the final official name is.

June 5th is going to be🍿🕶️ —Jaroslav Beck (@JaroslavBeck) May 30, 2023

The co-founder may even be ready to hit Apple Park during the presentation but now as part of the Apple team. Well just a month ago he left Beat Games after spending six years, arguing that he had to “prepare himself for what is to come.”

Even these two options could be true leaving Beck to the gaming section at Apple and Beat Saber having a place for game demos at WWDC.

- Advertisement -

Either way, Apple Music could get too much out of the new mixed reality headset. For example, launch your favorite song in Apple Music at a Beat Saber level without the need for extra music packs integrated into the game.