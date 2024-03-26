Be careful with traffic jams during Holy Week: this common gesture is grounds for sanctions

Easter is just around the corner and, with it, the increase in travel on our roads, with the traffic jams that this can entail. If you find yourself caught up in one of them, remember to continue paying maximum attention to your surroundings. Otherwise, you could receive a penalty.

When we drive, it is essential to remain attentive to everything around us. Only in this way will we be able to circulate, guaranteeing not only our safety, but also that of the rest of the vehicles and pedestrians with whom we share the road. Despite the growing awareness that exists around road safety, the reality is that we still encounter some behaviors that, despite being common, are punishable by the authorities due to the consequences they may have. One of the clearest examples is found with everything that has to do with the use of the mobile phone. Especially when we find ourselves in traffic jams or traffic jams.

To become aware of the dimension of the problem, it is worth taking into account that distractions behind the wheel cause one in three fatal accidents, as Línea Directa states. In the period between 2011 and 2021, 6,200 people lost their lives due to distractions. A scenario alarming enough to remind us how important it is to respect the current regulations regarding this issue.

Mobile phones in traffic jams, reason for sanctions

Article 13 of the Law on Traffic, Motor Vehicle Circulation and Road Safety, accessible at this link , is clear in this regard: “ The use of mobile telephone devices and any other means or communication system while driving is prohibited. except when the development of communication takes place without using the hands or using helmets, headphones or similar instruments .

However, one of the most common doubts at this point refers to what happens if we find ourselves in a traffic jam completely stopped. The answer is simple: as long as we are not parked, it is understood that we are in circulation. And, therefore, it is strictly prohibited to be able to interact with our smartphone during that period.

Although it may be tempting, if we are affected by a traffic jam, to grab our mobile device until we resume our journey, the reality is that the existing legal framework prohibits carrying out this practice. The only possibility is described in the paragraph mentioned previously.

A serious violation

Since March 21, 2022, after the reform of the Road Safety Law, the use of a mobile device while driving is considered a serious offense. And, therefore, the sanctions are much more severe than what we could find previously. In this case , the fine is 200 euros, with a withdrawal of points that amounts to six points. The only exception would be if we make the payment within 20 days after notification of the fine, when the amount can be reduced by 50%. Although, in this case, the total number of points to be withdrawn remains unchanged.

In the event that we are manipulating our device when it is in hands-free mode, the withdrawal of points is less: subtracting a total of three points from our license. The same penalty that we would have to face if we used our cell phone with headphones.