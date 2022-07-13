Be careful with the heat and your Nintendo Switch, do not play in areas where the temperature is very high

- Advertisement -

The heat wave that is affecting many countries in the world has also hit Japan, and this has led the big N to launch an alert message about the use of Nintendo Switch outdoors, something perfectly understandable since, according to Nintendo , we must be very careful with using the console in areas where the temperature is too high.

To show a button, in Tokyo, the country’s capital, 35 degrees have been continuously exceeded, and in certain cities, such as Isesaki, 40.2 degrees have been reached, a figure that represents a true record. The point is that these abnormal temperatures can be a problem not only for the correct operation of the Nintendo Switch, but also for its useful life.

In an official statement, the big N has said that if we use Nintendo Switch in an area where the temperature is high (over 35 degrees), its working temperature can rise to worrying levels. It has also warned of how important it is not to block the air inlet and outlet areas, as this could raise temperatures even more.

If the console reaches alarming temperatures, they could end up causing irreversible damage, so be very careful if you are going to take your Nintendo Switch to the beach or the pool, since you could get an unpleasant surprise if you have it running for a long time in the sun. The ideal in these cases would be to use it in the shade, as long as the ambient temperature is not extremely high.

Heat is not only a danger to your Nintendo Switch

It is also for any other electronic device, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. In general, it is imperative to avoid heavy use of these when they are exposed to extremely high temperatures (over 35 degrees), and it is important to avoid blocking their ventilation systems, as heat will build up and could cause serious damage.

In this sense, it is especially important to avoid placing the laptop on our legs, since we will block the cold air intakes of the base, and it is also advisable to keep our equipment clean and in good condition, whenever possible. You know how bad dust and dirt can be for electronic devicesand for their ventilation systems.

The Nintendo laptop, and all portable electronic devices, can be permanently exposed to direct sunlight, something that can lead to very dangerous situations, since in extreme cases the battery could explode. Do not leave any electronic device with a battery in the car if it is going to be exposed to the sun.