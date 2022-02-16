Tech News

BBC investigates Telegram groups that harass and blackmail women

By: Brian Adam

Private groups on social networks often take advantage of your privacy to share content that is illegal, or controversial at best. On Telegram, groups that share movies or books are well known, but there are others that go further, sharing private photos of women without their consent.

This is what the BBC has been investigating, publishing the results of said investigation in an article with really alarming data.

The shared photos, as they comment on the BBC, are being used to harass and blackmail them, to shame them and, many times, to ask for something in exchange for their elimination.

Along with the photos that are shared, the victim’s phone number appears, as well as the Facebook and Instagram profiles, so that the harassment between all the members of the group can be carried out in different media.

Many times it all starts when a woman sends an intimate photo, or a video, to another person. When the relationship of trust between the two ends, the recipient decides to publish said photo in the Telegram groups, starting the victim’s nightmare.

The testimonies of some of the victims comment that in some cases they have had to leave the city because the videos or photos have already been disclosed outside of Telegram, reaching tens of thousands of people in the same environment.

The BBC has been analyzing 18 Telegram channels and 24 groups from various countries. There are cases in Russia, Brazil, Kenya, Malaysia… there are no borders, totaling almost two million subscribers.

The complaints made to both Telegram and the Police have been of no use, since the reported photos are still on their site two months after they were published. They indicate that they have already eliminated content related to terrorism and with very radical political content, but they do not take the same care with intimate photos published without permission.

These complaints are not serving much, but they are not made frequently either, since the members of these groups do not usually report the photos they are looking for.

Without a doubt, a problem that has become an embarrassment and for which there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

Tech News

