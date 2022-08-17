BB Seguros announces protection against theft of personal items including backpacks and electronics

Banco do Brasil launched this week a new type of insurance for that includes different types of accessories, including bags, backpacks, glasses, wallet, etc., in addition to devices such as smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices compatible with the protection of the company .

With a monthly subscription from R$ 9.90 offered by Brasilseg in partnership with BB Seguros, the beneficiary has at his disposal a protection insurance capable of reimbursement in case of theft or robbery, considering pre-established criteria for depreciation of personal items. stolen, so the compensation price may not be integral to the item’s value.