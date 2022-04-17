Latest newsIreland

Baz Ashmawy welcomes mum Nancy home for Easter after six months away

By: Brian Adam

TV presenter Baz Ashmawy is overcome with emotion as he welcomes his mum Nancy home for Easter.

The DIY SOS host reunited with her at Dublin Airport after she spent the last six months in Gran Canaria

Nancy – his co-star on the hit show 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy – headed away to stay safe as Covid surged again late last year.

Sharing a snap of the sweet moment, Baz wrote: “My mum had been away, staying safe in Gran Canaria with her pals since October.

“We were all so glad she’s been happy and safe. She just came back and suprised the girls. Amazing the emotions for everyone.”

Baz admitted it’s been a “really sh***y weird few years” and he has been taking it slow in the return to normal life.

“I always try remember family and friends are everything,” he added.

“Relationships are the antidote to the isolation we’ve all been poisoned with. Sometimes I just close my eyes and feel so grateful.

“I can see and hold all the people that matter to me.

“Nice excuse to see or ring someone you haven’t seen in a while… have a Happy Easter with your family, your friends and most importantly yourself!”.

