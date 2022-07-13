- Advertisement -

Nintendo has published a trailer and the release date of Bayonetta 3the new installment of the well-known hack and slash from Platinum Games that, if it is still alive, it is thanks to the fact that the Big N decided to get hold of the saga as a publisher, since at the sales level it has never been a big deal, hence Sega disregarded it after the publication of the first game.

Without further ado, we mention that Bayonetta 3 will be released on October 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, the company’s hybrid console that represented its abandonment of desktop platforms to focus on portables. Seeing the success it has had, it is obvious that it has been a move in the right direction by Nintendo, which has also saved itself from having to create two different lines of all its sagas by being able to concentrate its efforts on a single platform.

The new installment of the adventures and battles of the witch will, in the words of Nintendo, that players know “a veritable coven of Bayonettas, each one more fabulous than the last”, as they fight in places like the streets of Tokyo and the mountains of China. Another aspect to take into account is that users will control Viola, a witch in training, in part of the adventure.

The objective, or at least what appears to be one of the main objectives, is to defeat, with the help of other characters, the homunculi created by humans, which are artificial creatures that have emerged as the new threat to the Witches of Shadow.

From Bayonetta 3 a Trinity Masquerade Edition will appear with an art book with 200 pages and three title sheets that correspond to the three installments that the saga has had so far. Secondly, on September 30 there will be a physical release of the first installment of the saga for Nintendo Switchwhich possibly appears as a means to heat the environment for the third.

Leaving aside the good news of having a defined release date, Bayonetta 3 has already begun to be involved in some controversy. For starters, the game is going to include a mode called “Innocent Angel”, which adds censorship to the nudes of the witch. Go ahead, it is a game that exploits the good body of its protagonist, but at no time is anything explicit shown. On the other hand, the official trailer we have to put it in a link because Nintendo has restricted it to people over 18 years oldso you’ll need to sign in with a Google account and possibly verify your age in order to view it.

The Innocent Angel mode can help Bayonetta 3 officially reach a larger audience, which could be essential considering that it is a saga that has never excelled in sales. However, putting the trailer for people over 18 years of age is a demonstration of excessive sanctimoniousness on the part of Nintendo, especially if we take into account that the video does not show anything especially explicit or lurid.