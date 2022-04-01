Bayer has 29 billion reasons to say goodbye to its CEO

Werner Baumann’s days at the helm of Bayer are numbered. Under his mandate, he has given shareholders -25%. Investors, who will decide in April whether to keep it, could have lost patience years ago. After overpaying for Monsanto, Bayer lost more than $30 billion in value in 2019 over lawsuits by thousands of Americans who said the herbicide Roundup caused them cancer. A partial deal in 2020 for a relatively modest $9bn should have been a source of relief. But Bayer is still worth 32 billion less than before the litigation.

There are deeper problems. Bayer’s Crop Science division, of seeds and pesticides, will grow 9% in three years, helped by the increase in wheat due to the war. But his US rival Corteva expects 15%. And the pharmacy division faces losing up to 40% of its sales due to patent expiration in the coming years.

The poor results – over the last four years the stock has lagged 45% on the DAX – suggest there is little point in keeping pharmacy and agriculture in the same barn. And the financial logic of a spin-off seems compelling. The pharmacy unit could be worth 62 billion at a multiple of 10 times EBITDA, a discount to the sector for its weak product portfolio. At 11 times – a slight discount compared to Corteva – the agricultural company could be valued at 63,000 million. If we add the 13,000 million of its consumer health unit, the group would be worth 138,000 million. If $39 billion of net debt and pension liabilities, and $9 billion for Roundup claims, are deducted, his equity could be worth $90 billion, $29 billion more than its current value.

Baumann argues that keeping it all together will ensure that the business remains critical. The pandemic and the war have reinforced that point. But a spin-off would create value. As the main architect of the Monsanto deal, Baumann is not the right person to run it. Waiting four years for a mega merger to come to fruition is enough.