Bayer has 29 billion reasons to say goodbye to its CEO

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A spin-off of its pharmaceutical and agricultural businesses would create value, and Werner Baumann is not the right person to run it

Werner Baumann’s days at the helm of Bayer are numbered. Under his mandate, he has given shareholders -25%. Investors, who will decide in April whether to keep it, could have lost patience years ago. After overpaying for Monsanto, Bayer lost more than $30 billion in value in 2019 over lawsuits by thousands of Americans who said the herbicide Roundup caused them cancer. A partial deal in 2020 for a relatively modest $9bn should have been a source of relief. But Bayer is still worth 32 billion less than before the litigation.

Read:

There are deeper problems. Bayer’s Crop Science division, of seeds and pesticides, will grow 9% in three years, helped by the increase in wheat due to the war. But his US rival Corteva expects 15%. And the pharmacy division faces losing up to 40% of its sales due to patent expiration in the coming years.

The poor results – over the last four years the stock has lagged 45% on the DAX – suggest there is little point in keeping pharmacy and agriculture in the same barn. And the financial logic of a spin-off seems compelling. The pharmacy unit could be worth 62 billion at a multiple of 10 times EBITDA, a discount to the sector for its weak product portfolio. At 11 times – a slight discount compared to Corteva – the agricultural company could be valued at 63,000 million. If we add the 13,000 million of its consumer health unit, the group would be worth 138,000 million. If $39 billion of net debt and pension liabilities, and $9 billion for Roundup claims, are deducted, his equity could be worth $90 billion, $29 billion more than its current value.

Baumann argues that keeping it all together will ensure that the business remains critical. The pandemic and the war have reinforced that point. But a spin-off would create value. As the main architect of the Monsanto deal, Baumann is not the right person to run it. Waiting four years for a mega merger to come to fruition is enough.

