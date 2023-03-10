Bay Area climate startups take on the elements

- Advertisement -

This is the first year we’ve created a List of climate compaines, with data on 2022 venture fundding provided by Refinitiv and Pitchbook. The Bay Area has been hailed a hotbed for the sector, with 217 funding deals occuring in the region in 2022. Climate tech funding totals have doubled year over year worldwide from $40 billion in 2021 to $70.1 billion in 2022. Here we highlight a several local climate startups with an elemental theme.

FIRE

Pano AI

- Advertisement -

CEO: Sonia Kastner

Founded: 2017

Headquarters:…