Battlefield Mobile will begin testing in the fall and only on Android

One of the shooters The most anticipated first-person view on Android is very close to seeing the light of day on the first devices: Battlefield Mobile will land first on Google’s operating system. As confirmed by EA, owner of the franchise, the mobile title will start testing in the fall, it will be free, in-app purchases will be cosmetic and it will be developed specifically for smartphones.

The Battlefield saga is a true veteran on PC and consoles, not for nothing has it become a benchmark for FPS. After several titles in their holsters, and with an expected renewal that is about to land on specialized video game platforms, EA not only confirmed an exclusive version of Battlefield for mobile phones, it also advanced that will be unique for that platform. And we already have many more details.

“Soft Launch” on Android for Fall 2021

The usual thing in large-scale games is that companies use the testing tools that Google makes available to developers to ensure that everything works correctly before launching them on the market. In this sense, EA already has a copy of Battlefield Mobile sufficiently advancedto. As he confirmed on his page, he is about to see the light.

The person in charge of administering EA’s social networks was dispatched on the company’s website, advancing notable details around the launch of Battlefield Mobile. This game maintains the estimated release dates for 2022, but EA will offer early access in select countries starting in the fall of this year, 2021. Specifically, the “solft launch” will begin in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Battlefield Mobile will be a free FPS that will rely on purchases as a monetization model. EA has already confirmed that all micropayments will be cosmetic: that users pay money will not imply that they obtain advantages over the rest of the players. It is the usual trend in the most recent mobile shooters.

The long-awaited title will be exclusive to mobiles and will not offer cross-play with other platforms. EA has confirmed that testing will start on the “Grand Bazaar” map and in Conquest, the classic Battlefield mode.. The content included will be much more extensive once the game is finally released.

We’ll have to wait to get our hands on Battlefield Mobile, though not too long either: EA confirmed that the game has very little left. It should soon be available as a pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

