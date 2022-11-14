Battlefield Mobile now available for mobile

- Advertisement -

Along with Call of Duty, Battlefield is one of the most iconic first-person shooter game series of all time. It stands out for its frenetic pace and the freedom to use all kinds of weapons and tools, from tanks and planes, to rocket launchers and machine guns of mass destruction. Now, its new version for smartphones, Battlefield Mobileis already available in the market.

Battlefield Mobile will become COD’s biggest rival in mobile gaming, offering a new experience.

Battlefield Mobile has been on the Google Play Store since 2021, but the title was inaccessible because it was a closed beta for a select group. But that is already a thing of the past, EA has officially announced that the beta of the video game will be open to the public.

Other important information they gave is the basic requirements that the mobile will need to run Battlefield Mobile without any annoying slowdowns or crashes. The smartphone will have to have Android 8 or higher, Snapdragon 835 (at least), 3 GB of RAM, 2 GB of storage and be 64-bit.

It is clear from the specifications that the game is not made for low-end mobiles. It is aimed at the field of mid-range and high-end phones so that its performance is not compromised. Although you don’t need a lot of RAM, the processor should be optimal.

On the other hand, to play the open beta you must have an Android smartphone. This is because it is only available on that system. Also, the beta is active only in some regions, but it will be expanding little by little. Currently, it is accessible in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

An easy way to get in early is with a VPN. It will be enough to select a server from one of those countries to enter without obstacles. Similarly, you can also download the game as an APK file from APKMirrora reliable and virus-free website.

Finally, the trial version of this Battlefield does not have the option of cross-play and, once the full game is released, the progress that the player has made will be completely erased.