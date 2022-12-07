Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 arrives with reworked map, new weapons, and more

The development team of Battlefield 2042 released this Tuesday (6) a new update with improvements for season 3. In addition, the map Manifest received the long-awaited revamp and the title received the addition of new vault weapons: M93R, M416 and M240B🇧🇷 According to the game’s own blog, the update also brings improvements in gameplay when reloading the weapon, which is more responsive and also got improvements in animation and audio. The coming version is 3.1 and the next one is scheduled for the end of January, after the mid-season event.

Along with the information, the team also confirmed that the mid-season event should take place soon and will last for three weeks. Throughout each one, the player will be able to play and win items such as cosmetics and there will also be a new playable mode. - Advertisement - Recently, the EA game was one of the titles added to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate🇧🇷 Likewise, the game was also available to EA Play service subscribers. The novelty arrived in November, on the 22nd, for members to enjoy the developer’s FPS.



