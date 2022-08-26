Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Arrives Aug 30 With New Map And More

Electronic Arts announced, this Thursday (25), the release date and more information about Battlefield 2042 – Season 2: Masters of Arms. The novelty promises to shake up the game’s multiplayer mode in the coming months. Highlights include a new map, plus a specialist, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics and gear, Battlefield Portal updates, and 100 levels of Battle Pass content, as well as cosmetics from the Battle Pass Premium version.

In the 2nd season of multiplayer of battlefield, O new Stranded map will take players to the Panama Canalwhere you can fight in a drained lake and around a sunken tanker: the Starg Ceres, which serves as a hub for the illegal arms trade. - Advertisement - Players will fight for control of this hive of the underground military equipment market. Upon entering Starg Ceres, players will find an environment that favors melee combat, with short distances between objectives.