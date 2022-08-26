Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Arrives Aug 30 With New Map And More

Electronic Arts announced, this Thursday (25), the release date and more information about Battlefield 2042 – Season 2: Masters of Arms. The novelty promises to shake up the game’s multiplayer mode in the coming months.
Highlights include a new map, plus a specialist, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics and gear, Battlefield Portal updates, and 100 levels of Battle Pass content, as well as cosmetics from the Battle Pass Premium version.
In the 2nd season of multiplayer of battlefield, O new Stranded map will take players to the Panama Canalwhere you can fight in a drained lake and around a sunken tanker: the Starg Ceres, which serves as a hub for the illegal arms trade.
Players will fight for control of this hive of the underground military equipment market. Upon entering Starg Ceres, players will find an environment that favors melee combat, with short distances between objectives.
Charlie Crawford is the newest specialist in Battlefield 2042. He is of the Support class and his main tool is the mounted vulcan, which can be mounted to cover allies. When resurrecting an ally, the character gains extra ammo.
You new weapons that will arrive in the game are the AM40 rifle, the PF51 secondary weapon (a mixture of SMT and pistol), amAvancys light machine gun and a grenade to temporarily confuse and disorient.
As for the new vehicles, the Polaris RZR jeep and the EBLC-RAM heavy armored car will be added, which can hold up to four soldiers at the same time. Finally, all the news will be able to be checked next August 30th.
