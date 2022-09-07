Battery percentage returns to status bar with iOS 16 beta 5

- Advertisement -

iOS 16 beta 5 status/1556709698975346689">bring one of the most anticipated improvements by users: the return of the to the status bar.

In this way, Apple addresses one of the most common requests for iOS since Apple removed the icon with the launch of the iPhone X.

In iOS 16 beta 5, you can add the battery percentage back to the status bar. Just go to Settings, then choose Battery, then turn on the new Battery option. battery percentage.

- Advertisement -

When your iPhone is unplugged from power, you will see the normal battery icon but with the percentage number inside. If your iPhone is in low power mode, the battery icon turns yellow but still shows the percentage. If it’s charging, you’ll see the percentage with a small charging icon next to it.

Battery percentage was a status bar staple on iPhone models prior to iPhone X. With the introduction of the notch and limited space for data in the status bar, Apple removed the percentage. Instead, you had to swipe down on the Control Center.

In iOS 16 beta 5, the battery percentage option is not available on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.