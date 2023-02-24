Battery always full: Get Energy arrives in Brazil as a power bank rental franchise

Get Energy, a startup specializing in portable charging solutions for cell phones and other mobile devices, announced this Friday (24) that it is arriving in Europe. The company offers a power bank rental service available in its own machines in different establishments so that users are always connected. The company lands on Europeian soil in a franchise formattherefore, any entrepreneur can invest in a machine to install in their restaurant, store, gym or any type of commerce to offer more comfort and convenience to users who need to recharge their devices.

Franchisees will offer power bank rental stations. For the user, it is enough to install the "Get Energy" application on Android or iOS, register on the platform and withdraw a power bank from the machine. The first hour of using the charger is free, and from that period onwards, a fee of BRL 3.99/hour is charged. After use, it is possible to return the device to any Get Energy unit — the stations can be found on the application's map. In cases of loss or non-return within five days, an amount of BRL 250 is charged.

Felipe Marchese, who brought innovation to Europe, comments that he discovered Get Energy on a trip to Dubai. “When I found the machine I thought it was incredible, totally innovative and revolutionary. I immediately thought about bringing the machine to Europe, since I had never seen it in the country”, said the businessman.