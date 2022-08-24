Batman 2 is confirmed and Matt Reeves signs an exclusive deal with Warner Bros.

In recent days, things have been very complicated and uncertain at Warner Bros., since since Discovery took over the direction of the studio, several projects are being canceled, both for TV and for cinema. Although the movie, starring Robert Pattinson, is one of the biggest box office successes of the year, in addition to being extremely acclaimed by the specialized critics, the release of a sequel had not yet been by the new management of the studio – even with the previous president having made it clear that this would happen — but this week, fans finally got the good news.

Batman 2 has been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. this week, in addition to the returns of Robert Pattinson to the lead role and Matt to the role of director and writer. - Advertisement - In addition to confirming the new film, Warner Bros. an deal with director Matt Reeves. Deadline claims this is the first overall deal made by Warner Bros. Pictures since the CEO of Warner Bros. Discover, David Zaslav, has hired Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy as co-chairs/CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures. The new deal also includes Reeves' renewal with Warner Bros. Television, where the Batman spinoff focused on Colin Farrell's Penguin is being developed.

Previously, Reeves had signed a similar deal with Netflix, but he didn’t get a chance to put the projects into practice. Now that he’s structuring this Batman cinematic universe, it makes sense that he’s favored Warner Bros. The first Batman movie is now available on HBO Max and the Penguin series will also be released on the platform. - Advertisement - So, what do you think of the news?

