“Batgirl” is canceled by Warner Bros. and will not see the light on HBO Max or in theaters

The film starring Leslie Grace was going to have a digital release through HBO Max.

Despite having a large budget invested and being in the final stage of post-production, has been ruled out by Warner Bros . The film, based on the comics of DC Comicswas going to tell the origins of the heroine also known as Batgirl, whose identity under the mask is that of Barbara Gordon (the daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon). Leslie Grace was going to star in the film that will not finally see the in hbo max or in movie .

What is the motive behind the company’s blunt decision? Apparently, a new strategy to occupy the film market with large productions, as reported by US media such as TheWrap Y Variety. In turn, through a statement from an official spokesperson, they clarified that behind their reasons there is no dissatisfaction about the performance of the creative directors and the main actress.

"En el barrio", the actress was booked for the leading role in the role of Bárbara Gordon/Batgirl.

“ The decision not to throw batgirl reflects our leadership strategy regarding the universe of DC Already hbo max . Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision is not due to her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of batgirl Y Scooby! Holyday Haunted [proyecto que también se canceló] and to your respects deliveries. We look forward to collaborating with all of them again in the near future,” reads the statement.

Anonymous sources inside Warner Bros. agreed that the cancellation of batgirl It was not due to poor quality or the same commitment from the developers, but because of a new goal that they have set for themselves as a company: to make the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) a cradle of blockbusters. From what is understood, no more films will be released exclusively in format streaming by being aimed at an audience of the big screen in its entirety.

"Batgirl" was going to be the first solo story in the live-action of the Gotham vigilante.

batgirl it was going to be a medium to big movie in the DCEU

Initially, the film about the Gotham vigilante demanded a cost of 75 million dollars and, during the production process, it reached 90 million due to the necessary delays and protocols required by the pandemic. In other words, it was not a small proposal in terms of investment or cast, since included the participation of great stars such as J K Simmons (Jim Gordon), Michael Keaton (Batman) and brendan fraser (Firefly) beside Leslie Grace like Batgirl.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who worked on the first two episodes of Ms Marvelwere behind the address of batgirl. Development began in 2017 under the leadership of Joss Whedon, but the latter left the project the following year, so Christina Hodson was brought in as the new writer. The filmmaking duo joined in May 2021 with Grace cast in the lead in July, and with everything set, filming took place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leslie Grace.



The title was going to be released sometime this year or 2023 through hbo max, without a traditional theatrical release. Now, it is known that it will not be seen in any way and no one will ever know how this vision was conceived to bring the heroine of DC Comics in his own solo story for the live action.

