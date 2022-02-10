For our third installment of the fundamentals of photography, we are going to talk about an effect that many of us know, but that few know how to name, the bokeh. Initially, its name may not tell us much, but it is one of the key resources that we must learn to use in order to take full advantage of the potential of our photos.

Thanks to the bokeh effect, we can guide the gaze of our viewer. Likewise, it will help us to give prominence to the elements that we want to highlight in the image. As if that were not enough, it can also be perfect for giving any capture that “artistic touch” that helps it go from being a simple image to a piece that provokes contemplation.

But… what exactly is the bokeh effect?

Very briefly, we can say that the bokeh effect is the blur that we can apply to a photograph. Its name comes from the Japanese word “boke” which can be translated as “foggy” or blurred.

We can think, for example, of photographs such as portraits or detailed shots of small objects, in which the background is usually blurred to prevent it from drawing attention to the main elements of the composition.

However, one of the easiest ways to imagine the bokeh effect is to think about what happens when we see the night lights of a city captured in a photo. Instead of seeing a point of light, particular luminous disks are created that can overlap each other.

Credit: Sean Wood. Via Flickr.

In general, our eyes do not see these light disks because our brain processes the visual information and translates it into a three-dimensional framework in which the light circles do not fit. However, if we use glasses, we may be able to take them off and, in some cases, appreciate the bokeh effect in the lights.

No, background lighting does not need to be present for bokeh to be present in a photo.

As we have already said, the bokeh effect is particularly recognizable in the case of night lights. But that does not imply that only with them it is possible to achieve the blurred effect. In fact, there doesn’t need to be a light source directly inside the image frame for us to see bokeh. An aesthetically unfocused background of nature, of a room, a street or whatever comes to mind, also has the bokeh effect in mind.

How useful is the bokeh effect?

As mentioned above, the bokeh effect can be used both to highlight elements of a composition and to add an aesthetic quality to it. In the first case, we usually see how the background is blurred so that the leading figure in the image is better defined and there is less “visual noise” that can distract our eyes.

In the second, you can apply the bokeh effect to add drama to a photo or to change its dynamics. For example, the image of an abandoned cup by a window while it’s raining can say totally different things depending on where we apply the bokeh.

On the one hand, if we blur the window, and focus on the cup, with steaming coffee, the photograph could give us a warm and homey feeling. On the other hand, if we blur the cup and pay attention to the window with the raindrops running down it, the image takes on a nostalgic and longing cast.

Via Pixabay.

Hence, it is vital that we know when and how to apply the bokeh effect to each photograph. All because only with it can we completely change what the image has to tell us.

How can I apply the bokeh effect in my photography?

Simple, everything will depend on two factors, the capture speed of your camera lens and the aperture of the diaphragm. The first will be what will allow the bokeh effect to become visible in a photograph; the second will determine how intense it will be and what forms can be seen in it.

For example, if we have a circular aperture diaphragm (the most common) we would run into the discs of light that we have already mentioned. On the other hand, if the aperture leans more towards hexagonal or oval shapes, then the photography’s bokeh effect will tend to mimic that figure.

In general, in addition to that detail, the most important thing is to notice how much aperture the camera offers. The higher this is, the stronger and more noticeable the bokeh will be. The minimum aperture and diaphragm speed that the lenses should have would be about f/2.8, but the ideal would be between f/2, f/1.8 and f/1.4.

Once that step is covered, comes the moment of truth: the taking of the picture. In those cases, if we have the camera in automatic mode, we must select the “Aperture priority” option in the shooting modes. This way we can adjust its opening to the maximum possible. Likewise, we can also simply choose the “Manual” mode and set the settings ourselves.

If you are not very skilled in the area yet, you can use this trick. Write down the values ​​that your camera has in Automatic before passing it to Manual. Then apply them yourself and work from there to adjust it to what you need. That way you always have a reference point from which you can start experimenting.

What if my camera doesn’t have a large enough diaphragm?

There is nothing to worry about, there are other ways to invoke the bokeh effect to make a presence in our photography. In case the diaphragm of the objective lens is very small, we can take advantage of other visual tricks, such as increasing the distance between the background and what we want to photograph.

That way, the bokeh effect could naturally occur in the background of the image. In case we cannot move the object or subject away from the background, we can also bring the camera closer, so that the distance between it and the protagonist of the image is less and, by comparison, the background feels further away.

When should we not use it?

In general, the use or not of the bokeh effect is mostly in the hands of who will do the photography. In other words, there are no specific rules that determine when it would be “correct” to use it and when it would not.

In fact, the bokeh effect is mainly an “artistic decision” that can be made to give different shades to the same image. After all, depending on what we decide to focus on (or not focus on), we will completely change what would be the focal point of our capture.

Now, as general advice, it is worth learning to recognize some situations in which the bokeh effect could subtract more than it adds to our images. For example, when the blurred or blurred image they create is less interesting or “appealing” than the focused element.

Also, if the bokeh effect is very intense, the shapes in the composition could be lost more. As a consequence, it could generate a result that is not well defined and confusing to the eye.

Clearly, there may be occasions when the deformation of a particular element or the mixture of several in the composition is the goal. So it is worth reiterating that these are not hard and fast rules to be followed to the letter, but rather simple guidelines that could be used at the beginning as we take our first steps in the world of photography.

And you? Are you already making your first raids? Tell us in the comments!