In our first installment of this collection we talk about what the exhibition is and how vital it is to know it. Now, we will delve into another of the basic concepts that we must always take into account if we want to enter the world of photography, the frame.

As in the case of exposure, framing is one of the factors that can make or break your photos. Depending on the combinations you choose, you will be able to not only change the focal points of the image but also the sensations that they can evoke.

Hence, it is crucial to have a good command of the multiple types of framing that exist from the beginning. Here we will tell you about them and we will also share with you some tricks so that you can get the most out of them.

First of all, what is framing?

In a very simplified way, the frame is that fragment of space that will capture the lens of our camera. In other words, it is the image we decided to photograph.

Now, while it’s true that we can all grab a camera and shoot some shots, it takes a deeper understanding of framing in order to get the most out of every shot we take.

Via Maxpixel.net.

For that, we must understand that framing is not only selecting a space and photographing it, but also being aware of the scenes and objects that make it up. In this way, we will be able to select which will be the “protagonist” or focal point of our composition and build a balanced image around it.

With that in mind, the framing of a photograph must be considered hand in hand with basic elements such as the angle of the camera, the location of its focal point and the relationship between the objects that compose it. Only by taking all these factors into account can we achieve that “visual harmony” that makes some photos simply catch us at first glance.

The first frame is with our own eyes

Before we even remove our camera lens protectors, our eyes take a first look at our surroundings. They are the ones who make the “first frame” and point out what could be interesting to photograph.

That could make us believe then that framing could be as simple as taking our camera and pointing where our eyes were. However, the reality is different. In order to achieve this, we must learn to translate what our eyes see into the language of our lens.

Unlike the human eye, cameras alone cannot capture the depth of space that we see with the naked eye. For this reason, framing techniques were developed as a way to help the lens capture the spatial distribution of objects in a three-dimensional environment.

From the eye to the lens: the “planes” and their usefulness to convey the sensation of depth

As we already mentioned, the frame is in the first instance the selection of the elements that will be part of the photo. Now, depending on the way we approach capturing the image of these spaces or elements, the sensation they convey can change completely.

In order to have a clearer guide to that world of possibilities, there are the well-known “blueprints”. They are basically different visual tricks that can be used to evoke different visual sensations in the viewer. Among the most common are:

General plane. Foreground. Extreme close-up. Medium plane. Medium short shot. Detail. American plane.

The first, as its name implies, is a wide shot that typically captures a full-body person or object. Therefore, both the individual and the environment are leading parts of the composition.

Viastocks.

Following that order, the medium shot and the short medium shot show only a part of the individual on screen. The first covers from the head to the waist, while the second barely reaches chest height. As a branch of those two, we have the American plane, which can extend to the buttocks or even the knees.

On the other hand, close-ups and extreme close-ups usually emphasize only the person. Specifically, one focuses on the face and the other on an even smaller section of the face. Likewise, the detail shot is an equivalent of the previous two, but focused on an object, instead of a person.

What types of frame exist?

Once we handle the above, another of the bases of photography that we must take into account is the type of framing. After all, even when we already have a shot selected, how we decide to capture it can make all the difference.

Therefore, it is imperative that we know well the 5 types of framing that exist:

Horizontal Vertical Inclined Panoramic Square

The first two are self explanatory. In the horizontal the width of the photo exceeds its height, while in the vertical the opposite happens. The former is usually perfect for conveying a sense of calm, while the latter creates more powerful images. In particular, that second frame adapts perfectly to the human physiognomy.

Via Pixabay.

For its part, the frame tilted the midpoint between the previous two. By creating a diagonal visual of what we want to photograph, we tend to convey both dynamism and action. Therefore, it is perfect for capturing images in which movement is suggested.

As its name implies, the panoramic frame allows us to take a look at what we have around us. For that reason, it is usually noticeably wider than it is tall. Finally, the square is an image that has the same proportions of width and height. Although rare, it can be perfect for conveying a sense of balance.

How to improve the framing of my photographs?

There are several tricks you can follow to ensure you take the best images. For this reason, here we will tell you some of the best tips that you can use to enhance the framing of your photography and achieve the best results:

Choose the place of your focal point wisely

First of all, the rule of three thirds will be one of your best friends. By dividing the image into three equal quadrants vertically and another three horizontally, four conversion points are created from the lines in the central region of the photo. Any point in that quartet will be perfect to place your focal point and thus guide the viewer’s gaze.

On the other hand, the “golden ratio” can do something very similar for us. In this case, looking for the focus of our photography to align with the iconic “Golden Spiral” will be our best alternative to create a harmonic image.

Another thing! When we talk about composition, sometimes less is more. Don’t complicate yourself trying to fit a thousand and one elements into the same frame. Select a single focal point and build your photo around it. Thus, the process will flow naturally and your results will be much more harmonious.

Make the lines work for you, not against you

Some clear allies of a harmonic composition are the lines. They can be as explicit as the rails of a railway or as subtle as the dividing line between the sea and the sky. However, they all have something in common: they are ideal for commanding the eyes of those who observe them.

A good photograph will guide our eyes exactly where you want them to be at their focal point, and the lines are perfect to achieve that goal. Therefore, try to notice what lines are in your shot and take advantage of them to frame, point or give rise to the focus of your composition.

For example, when photographing a landscape, if you leave the horizon line very high, the protagonists will be the elements that are below it. Similarly, if you lower it, then the sky and clouds will be in the first row.

Finally, if you are going to capture a moving shot, always make sure to leave “air” (empty space) in the direction that the object or person is moving. That is, if you take a photo of a person walking to the left, the greatest amount of air in the photo should be in front of them, so that the image does not feel “chopped”.

Have we missed any tricks? Are you going to apply these tips in your next session? Tell us in the comments!