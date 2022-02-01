To be able to venture into the world of photography, it is vital that we know concepts such as “exposure” that are part of its basic pillars. Through this knowledge, we will be able to open our way to a new world of options that will allow us to play both with our camera and with our shots, to create unique images and according to the style or message that we want to evoke.

With that in mind, let’s not digress any further and delve a little into what exposure is and why it’s such an important concept for any adept at photography.

What is the exhibition?

Once we have found our ideal camera, it will be time to start playing with it to learn how to adjust it for each session. Hence the need to know in detail one of the main bases of any photography, the exposure.

Credit: Adobe.

Very briefly, the exposure is nothing more than the level of light captured in the photograph. An image with a “correct” exposure will not have too much light or too many shadows, but a perfect balance so that all the components of the capture are identified.

Why is it essential to know her?

As we well know, light is a fundamental element in any good photograph. Therefore, if we want to capture good shots, it will always be necessary for us to properly manage the exposure.

Failure to do so can lead to overexposed (too light) or underexposed (too dark) images that could ruin what would have been a perfect shot.

Now, it is true that most cameras take care of adjusting these values ​​automatically. However, although they will always look for the “correct” configuration, it may not always go hand in hand with what we want our lens to capture.

For that reason, leaving it on auto could severely cut off our creative freedom! Hence, it is worth rubbing shoulders with the camera’s manual settings until we get the values ​​that we like the most for a shot.

The perfect balance: tips to regulate exposure

Via Pixsy.

Likewise, if you have the manual settings but are still not sure which settings to use, here are some tips that might be useful to you. Thanks to that, you can make sure you avoid exposure problems and thus have the first of the photography bases under control.

In particular, you should pay attention to three elements: the aperture of the diaphragm, the shutter speed and the ISO sensitivity. The first regulates the amount of light that the camera sensor receives. The second controls the time that said light will affect the sensor. Finally, the third will determine how sensitive the sensor is to the light that reaches it.

If we want to avoid underexposure or overexposure problems, it is best to select one of these three settings as the main one and adjust the other two based on it. In this way, if one of the three is increased, it would be preferable to decrease the other two, so that the light capture is not too intense. In case of lowering the value of one, then the others should rise, all always seeking balance.

How to save a badly exposed photo?

Fortunately, the post-production process of a photograph can completely make the difference between a shot that would go straight to the trash and our dream shot. For this reason, in order to rescue an image with poor exposure, another of the bases for a good photograph is the use of the appropriate editing programs.

Credit: Dan Carr.

In particular, there are two alternatives that will not only be highly effective, but are perfect for professionals and beginners alike. Here we are talking specifically about Photoshop and Lightroom. With any of them you can come to the rescue and bring back to life any shot that has been left with too much or too little exposure.

How to retouch the exposure of a photograph in Photoshop?

In the case of Photoshop, you have two alternatives to repair an overexposed or underexposed photo. In one way, you will keep the original material almost intact and with the other you will modify it directly.

The first method is a bit longer than the second. But, in perspective, it is a preferable option since it is less destructive to the original material that we want to touch up. In any case, here we will explain both so that you can make the decision yourself.

In order not to corrupt the original source, the best we can do is work with the “Levels Adjustment Layer”. That way, the edits you make to the image will be saved on that separate layer.

To add it to the canvas we will only have to look for the “new adjustment layer” option and go to “levels”. There, we press “ok” in the open window and voila! Once there, you can modify the black and white values ​​of the image by working with the histogram by moving the arrows on the lower bar until you achieve the desired result.

On the other hand, if we want to work on the original material, we will only have to enter the histogram settings directly. For that, you will only have to click “image”, then “adjustments” and then “levels”. You could also use the shortcut “Ctrl + L”.

How to retouch the exposure of a photograph in Lightroom?

In the case of Lightroom, the retouching process will not take place from the histogram. In fact, this box, which is located in the upper right corner of the “Reveal” menu, will serve you more as a guide. With it, you can always make sure that the tonal values ​​of your image always remain balanced.

Now, to fix the exposure of your photograph, what you will have to do is go directly to the “Basics” submenu that is found within the “Reveal” option. Once there, you will find the “exposure” category from which you can manage the light and shadow levels in the image.

The best thing in this case is not to go to extremes and leave the image in the middle, since Lightroom offers you other tools with which to attack the areas that have been too bright or too dark.

If after the above you have overexposed areas, you can use the “Highlights” meter to lower its intensity. But, hey! If you lower this meter too much, the image can begin to look opaque, so we must always be attentive to that detail.

As a complement, underexposed areas of the photograph can be rescued with the “Shadows” meter. The “Blacks” slider can also sometimes be a useful alternative. But it should be used sparingly, since lowering its values ​​too much can reduce the contrast of the photo.

Similarly, the “Contrast” and “Clarity” meters could help you with that too. The first one will be perfect if you want to apply the effect to the whole photo and the second one is preferable if you only want to modify the lighter areas.

Finally, you can also tweak the colors by working with controls such as “Temperature”, “Hue”, “HSL”, “Color” and “Saturation” that will help us give our photo the exact tone we want.