Basic concepts about cars, the definitive video

I recently came across a video that showed “everything you need to know about cars» for beginners. He talked about the engine, the suspension, the transmission… a video that caught my attention because of how well explained it was and how useful it could be for all those who don’t know how a car works.

In this article I explain the video part by part, expanding it with another video, this time in Spanish, for more information:

The goal is to provide a complete guide for those who want to delve into the world of motorsports, from basic engine components to suspension and transmission parts.

The author of the video mentions that he has been obsessed with cars since he was 16 years old, and has been in the car scene for several years. Recognizing that there is a lot to learn and that he can be intimidating at first, he has created a general guide on cars.

engine components

The engine can be divided into two main sections: the bottom and the top. At the bottom, also known as the block, is the assembly of rotating parts, which includes the bearings, crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons. The upper part, also known as the cylinder head, includes the combustion chambers, valves, springs, and retainers. (0:47-1:29)

Suspension

The author breaks suspension down into different components and terminology often heard in the car scene. For example, he mentions that the word “static” refers to a car with a very low stance and a stiff suspension, while “air” refers to an air suspension. He also talks about sway bars and end links, which are important suspension components. (3:29-5:18)

Brakes

Brakes are an important component of any car, and the author explains that when someone talks about a “four-pot” setup, they mean a four-piston braking system. If someone talks about a “six pot” system, that means there are six pistons in the brake system. The author also talks about the importance of brake pads and rotors, which are essential elements of a high performance brake system. (6:17-6:40)

Transmission

The transmission is the component that transfers power from the engine to the wheels of the car. The author explains that power is transferred from the engine to the transmission via the clutch, and is then sent to the wheels via the driveshaft, differential, and axles. The author also talks about differential welding, which is a technique often used on cars to improve performance. (7:38-9:29)

Logically, it is an initial brushstroke, but it is worth keeping track of this type of youtubers, since they are capable of bringing complex terms closer to practically anyone.