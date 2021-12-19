BASETBL: a pro chair, now for only 65.99 euros

In many cases, we spend more time sitting than we should, so we should at least do it in a chair like this BASETBL, which as you can see by its design, adapts both to an office (especially in the black model) and to a space dedicated to gaming, both with the red and blue models. And be it for either of both uses, the BASETBL provides everything necessary so that neither health nor comfort suffers after prolonged use.

Bench and backrest combine high-resistance synthetic leather with breathable fabric, thus offering a seat that offers the comfort of premium chairs, with the advantage of breathable materials for use for several hours at a time. In addition, the synthetic leather parts, which are the ones that are most exposed during the use of the chair, are resistant to liquids and can be easily cleaned thanks to their low porosity.

Regarding its design, the BASETBL is a really sturdy chair, with a weight limit of 150 kilos, thanks to its high resistance parts and its high resistance compressed air system, responsible for maintaining the height. Of course, it has an ergonomic design with headrest and padded armrests, with which we can take breaks in which to keep the arms in a natural and rested position.

To improve your comfort, the BASETBL chair it can not only be adjusted in height, but also tilts, a function with which we can quickly break with a posture held for too long, and that therefore will help us feel much more comfortable immediately, as well as being a great help to relax.

The assembly of the BASETBL is really simple. With the prepared parts and the help of a screwdriver, preferably an electric one, it will take less than five minutes to complete your assembly. In addition, to help you in this, in addition to the instructions that you will find on the packaging, the manufacturer has also uploaded a complete video documenting the assembly of the chair, which you can see on its Amazon page.

The normal price of the BASETBL chair is 125.99 euros, but if you hurry you can find it in a flash sale, where you can get it with a discount of almost 50% on its normal price, so it will only cost you 65.99 euros. Whether you want it for yourself or if it is for a gift (for Reyes, yes, it might not arrive in time if it is for Christmas Eve), it is a highly recommended option.

In MuyComputer we look for the most interesting offers of computer and consumer electronics products and we recommend them from our pages.

This article contains purchase link (s) with affiliate code of MuyComputer and / or its business partners for which MuyComputer can receive a reward. That is why we consider it important to clarify that their selection for publication always exclusively and exclusively attends to editorial criteria, not to commercial interests.