Baseball from the USA: Apple also broadcasts live sports in Germany

MLB’s “Friday Night ” offer is now also available in on TV+. Due to the broadcast times, the repetition is recommended.

Apple’s first foray into sports television can now also be seen in Germany: Since the end of last week, “Friday Night Baseball” has been available to subscribers of the TV+ video service not only in the USA, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and Great Britain available, but also in other regions of the world.

Stay up late, watch live

In practice, this means that every Friday you can watch at least two Major League Baseball (MLB) games live – directly via the streaming service on Apple TV, Macs, iPhones, iPads and various other devices with Apple’s TV app and in the browser . However, the games are running very late due to the time difference: For example, the Washington Nationals will play the Philadelphia Phillies next Friday at 12:25 a.m. Central European Summer Time and the Cincinnati Reds will play the Milwaukee Brewsers at 1:25 a.m.

After all: The “Friday Night Baseball” games can also be viewed repeatedly after the live broadcast, Apple wants to distribute analyzes and news formats, highlights and classic games via TV +. Additional MLB original content is also planned. However, the entire baseball program is only available if you complete a corresponding package for an additional subscription fee.

Positive reviews, football is coming

So far, Apple has for its MLB get positive reviews. The group tries to be a little “hipster” than other sports TV providers when it comes to moderators. There are more women among the reporters and commentators than at other stations. It is also commendable that the transmissions do without the usual extreme amount of advertising that is familiar from commercial US television. However, advertising in the form of sponsorship can also be seen on TV+.

For Apple, “Friday Night Baseball” is just a start. The company will next start broadcasting football and has secured rights to the US league Major League Soccer (MLS), which is becoming increasingly popular in North America. Here, too, it should only be a selection of games, all games are only available for an additional subscription. MLS games should move into the TV + offer in the coming months. But Apple is also working on other sporting events and is probably also interested in football from Europe. Apple TV+ currently costs 5 euros per month.



(bsc)

