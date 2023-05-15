Base iPhone 15 with 48 MP camera: rumor confirms Apple’s strategy

There 48 megapixel rear camera seen (and appreciated) on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be a feature of the “basic” iPhone 15 out in September. The indiscretion is from Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities who says he learned that the 48 megapixel camera of the next iPhone will use a multilayer sensor capable of capturing a greater amount of light.

The rumor tells a possible truth. With the iPhone 14, Apple has inaugurated a new modus operandi to differentiate the iPhones of the Pro range from the “basic” ones: the news ends first on the Pros, some then pass on the standards the following year. For example, this year the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus kept the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 while the 14 Pro welcomed the new A16 Bionic chip, which, at this point, should move to the iPhone 15 this year while the Pros should have the A17 Bionic chip.