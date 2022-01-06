Barnardo’s reveal how decluttering your home can help over 18,000 disadvantaged families

Barnardo’s have revealed how decluttering your home can help over 18,000 disadvantaged families in Ireland.

The children’s charity is asking the public to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts to help families with children in need.

And every cent generated from a donated item will go towards the charity’s work.

The appeal also tackles sustainability as donating unwanted items can help the circular economy grow which is a great way to tackle climate change.

Bernadette Harrington, Barnardo’s Shops Manager, told Dublin Live: “There’s lots of benefits of gifts that aren’t wanted, somebody else would be delighted to have them. One man’s unwanted gift is another man’s Christmas treasure.

“We all get things that mightn’t be for us, it could end up sitting in a drawer and nothing happens to it so by donating you’re helping the charity raise much needed funds, and somebody else would be thrilled to get it.

“It’s sustainable too, it’s helping the circular economy, somebody else is going to use the gift rather than it sitting in your home and never being used.

“People would declutter this time of year and you’re also helping people who visit us who are working to a budget, they’ll be getting a brand new item at a much reduced price.

“It’s all about helping others. We’ve a few regular customers that come in during January or February looking for Christmas gifts for next year. They’ve their eye out for unwanted presents at a lower price.”







(Image: Barnardo’s)



You can find anything from clothes, shoes, accessories and children’s items to household goods in the Barnardo’s stores.

So if you received anything that was too small, too big or just not right for your home they will gladly find a home for it in their shop.

Ms Harrington added: “We’re dealing with children’s families that are disadvantaged so anything raised within our shops will go straight towards helping them.

“The funds brought in from each donated item will go directly towards our work with just under 18,000 children and families in communities across the country, so it really will be the gift that keeps on giving.

“There is something for everyone in Barnardo’s shops and donations of unwanted gifts, big or small, are always welcome!”

Barnardo’s has seven shops around the country, located in Dublin in Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire.

They also are accepting donations in Carlow, Cork and Wexford.

If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year, you will find your nearest shop and its opening hours here .

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.