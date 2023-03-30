Bard Doesn’t Use ChatGPT Database, Says Google

Google took a stand this week denying the rumor that Bard, its own chatbot, has been developed using OpenAI’s ChatGPT database. Data from a report released a few days ago suggests that the company may have trained its artificial intelligence (AI) using ShareGPT, a statement denied by big tech. In an interview with The Verge, the company’s spokesperson said that “Bard is not trained in any ShareGPT or ChatGPT data”, reinforcing the implementation of its own resources in the development of AI. The rumor that Google would be using competitor data came from Jacob Devlin, a former employee of the American company.

Devlin left Google and joined the OpenAI developer team, but before leaving, he warned the Alphabet subsidiary about the possible violation of the ChatGPT owner's terms of service by allegedly using the company's data. According to information, the company is currently encouraging the DeepMind sector, the division responsible for research and development of AI technologies, to improve the functioning of the Bard platform. In addition to Google, there are also other big techs committed to this task, such as Microsoft, Meta (formerly Facebook) and Baidu, for example.