Barbie movies have already arrived on Netflix: which ones can you see?

Tapes of the film saga are available in streaming. (Netflix)

Beyond being a famous line of toys, Barbie It has also accompanied children’s generations with its films, television programs and video games. They recently premiered on Netflix some of the best known productions live action of the wrist and became a trend in social networks. What titles from this fantasy universe can be enjoyed on the platform streaming?

Barbie: The Princess and the Commoner

Released in 2004, this animated film is listed as the fourth installment in the film series and is one of the most remembered. It is clearly inspired by the story The Prince and the Pauperby the writer Mark Twain, and tells us the story of two girls with identical physical appearance who come from different worlds

movies-have- - -on-Netflix-which-ones-can.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Barbie: The Princess and the Commoner,” released in 2004. (Netflix) movies-have- - -on-Netflix-which-ones-can.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

- Advertisement -

Annelise is a princess who has grown up in the comforts of the royal castle, while Erika is a humble seamstress facing many debts. Upon meeting, they design a plan to change places and enjoy a little of what they never had in their lives. Meanwhile, chaos draws near under Preminger’s shadow.

Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses

Like the previous one, this film is loosely inspired by the original story by the Brothers Grimm. Princess Genevieve has 11 sisters and with her they are recognized as the 12 princesses of the kingdom. They are characterized by their lack of discipline, so other kingdoms controlled by her father act as if they did not exist. This is how Duchess Rowena moves to the castle to educate them, but an evil plan lurks behind these good intentions: she seeks the king’s crown and take complete control. It officially premiered in 2006.

“Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses” is a 2006 movie. (Netflix)

Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow

- Advertisement -

It consists of the third part of the original saga that was launched in 2007 and recounts the return of Barbie to this fantastic world already turned into the fairy Elina. She and her best friend, Bibble, live in the Meadow of Magic, a region located within Fairytopia, but Azura’s arrival at her home turns her normal routine upside down. By order of the ruler of the kingdom, each of the seven guardians will have to choose an apprentice, and Elina will have to be Azura’s. The emotion and joy will invade her immediately, but the path to follow in the footsteps of a guardian will not be easy.

“Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow” is the third installment in the fairy saga. (Netflix)

Barbie: Butterfly

It came to light in 2008 in the form of a spin off of the narrative line Fairytopia and follows a story that Elina tells her inseparable companion Bible about a fairy named Mariposa. The latter goes to the rescue of Queen Marabella and the butterflies controlled by the evil fairy Henna and her retinue of Skeezites.

- Advertisement -

“Mariposa is a beautiful butterfly fairy who loves to read and dream of the world outside her home in the land of Flutterfield. Flutterfield is protected by the Queen’s magical, glittering lights, but when the Queen is poisoned by the evil fairy Henna, the special lights begin to go out one by one. It is up to the brave Mariposa and her friends to travel beyond the safe limits of the city in search of a hidden antidote that will save Queen, ”says the official synopsis.

“Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess” is an animated film released in 2008. (Netflix)

All these stories about Barbie are available from last August 16 at Netflix.

: