barbie is everything and above all the film it was meant to be

If we had unshakable confidence in Greta Gerwig, convinced from the announcement of the project in 2019 that her adaptation of the famous plastic doll would be new and intelligent, the outrageous candy pink marketing has since made us graze indigestion. From the first trailer to the very last press junket in London, pink plastic merchandising has hurt our eco-consciousness and slowly made us fear the worst.

All this noise and this overdose of pink would they try to make people forget a film that Mattel and Warner would assume only half, well hidden under its packaging of powder in the eyes and its all-star cast ?

After a long wait and handpicked journalists, we were finally able to discover the long-awaited result. And Barbie is exactly the movie it claims to be and more importantly the movie it was meant to be. Even if it means serving big capital, Greta Gerwig assumes everything, hides behind no false ideals and goes all-in, without any concessions – sometimes bordering on excessive zeal – but with obvious sincerity, and that’s exactly the film we wanted to see.

True to the tone of its marketing and its multiple teasers, featurettes and trailers, there is no deception on the merchandise: it is indeed the original Barbie, that of your childhood, whose story you will see on screen. But Greta Gerwig and her companion Noah Baumbach were not content to intelligently adapt the world of Barbie – we expected no less from this talented duo – because under the colored varnish, they transcended the whole: the Barbies, the Kens, Barbieland, Mattel and feminism.

Rather than telling the story of Barbie in a new light, in an empowerment and purplewashing way, it is the mixed feelings that she continues to inspire that fuel a scenario that plays perfectly with all the contradictions of the famous doll, at the same time a symbol “of beauty with unrealistic standards, of sexualized capitalism and rampant consumerism” according to a teenager from the real world but also president, scientist or astronaut before any other woman.

If seeing the name of the indie New York filmmaker and delicate interpreter of Frances Ha attached to the flashy Barbie logo may be surprising, we now understand why she wanted to tell us her story: after Lady Bird and Little Women , it is a new coming-of-age story that completes the triptych of a filmography dedicated to coming-of-age .

A big sweet candy

Barbie is not a simple feminist reinterpretation of the famous doll, since the two co-writers started from the premise that Barbie is a feminist since she lives in a matriarchal world that she has built in her image and according to her desires. The Kens exist only for the gaze and consideration of the Barbies and all exercise the same obscure profession, “the beach” , which consists of being on the beach but without watching it.

When the prototype Barbie, the one embodied by Margot Robbie, will be seized with sudden dark thoughts, then will wake up with flat feet and, in horror, see cellulite invading her thighs, she will decide to go to the real world to find out what is wrong with her young owner and thus put Barbieland back in place. She will accept the cumbersome Ken in her quest and it is together that they will discover the most false of the real world: Los Angeles.

For Barbie, it’s disillusionment: little humans hate her; worse, it is one of the reasons for their unhappiness. For Ken, discovering the patriarchy in force among humans will be a revelation, and he will try to establish it in Barbieland where ” [he’s] just Ken and anywhere else [he’d] be a 10″ , replacing the “Barbie Dreamhouses” with “Mojo Dojo Casa Houses” in praise of his muscles and equines.

Here is the tip of the iceberg. Because the story of this transition to human age thought up by the Gerwig/Baumbach double brain – which we didn’t suspect was so funny and creative – is teeming with inventiveness, a thousand good ideas and slices of jokes. Indeed, the film is also and above all an opportunity to have fun with Ken, a real scapegoat for the screenwriters and the film’s primary comic asset, superbly embodied by Ryan Gosling and his permanent Ken-style half-smile, also proof of the actor’s footing in taking on the role for which he was obviously cut out.

Pop references abound, and between a valve on the Snyder Cut or a reference to Hannah Horvath from Girls who dreamed of being “the voice of her generation” – also making us fear the worst for the passage of the film in posterity – the film holds up a magnifying and hilarious mirror to our woke questions . Barbie is a film about Barbie who assumes herself, everything is artificial but artistic, excessive but authentic. Above all, it’s a real comedy that manages to play with the naivety of the blonde doll without ever being cynical, with just enough innocence and above all artistic sensitivity.

And while we were expecting to find a bit of Clueless and a lot of Legally Blonde in Barbie , it was more in the cardboard and deliberately fake sets of a musical that we were projected. In this giant playroom, every detail is the result of real thought on the part of a director who takes Barbie seriously like no one else: in Barbieland shine different suns so that none of its inhabitants is ever in the shadows, and the rare special effects of the film reproduce the techniques of 1959, the year in which Barbie was invented. This degree of meticulousness is certainly the most endearing in this big candy.

Of course, we can’t forget that Mattel is the producer of the film and that the toy giant’s objective will always be to sell more dolls. The film serves the brand more than any advertisement, and by letting Greta Gerwig have such fun with her image, Mattel has invented its best storytelling . Barbie could not have dreamed of a better communicator.