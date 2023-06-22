Barbie could be coming to Forza Horizon 5 soon

- Advertisement -

Although Microsoft is focusing its efforts on completing Forza Motorsport, which is scheduled for release in October of this year, it seems that Forza Horizon 5, a game released in 2021, can still gain news. According to information released by several players, Forza Horizon 5 may be about to receive another collaboration, this time, a crossover with the movie Barbie, which hits theaters soon.

Among the main cinema releases for this year, the live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, is certainly one of the most anticipated. - Advertisement - Apparently, Warner Bros. and Mattel have partnered with Microsoft to include content inspired by the film in Forza Horizon 5. In the past, the game has already received content inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, Hot Wheels, Final Fantasy, LEGO, Halo and Fast and Furious.

As we can see, the partnership consists of the inclusion of the Barbie Film Hummer vehicles (driven by Ken) and the 1972 Barbie Movie Corvette (the iconic Barbie automobile that appears in the film’s trailer), both with paintings alluding to the Barbie universe. For now, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement, but this could be a great way to promote the film. So, what did you think of this news? - Advertisement -

