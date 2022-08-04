Bárbara Yuste: «Algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence, essential for Big Data»

- Advertisement -

%2C%20imprescindibles%20para%20el%20Big%20Data%C2%BB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F04%2F -yuste-los-algoritmos-basados-en-inteligencia-artificial-imprescindibles-para-el-big-data%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

INTERVIEW with Bárbara Yuste, Director of Communication and Stakeholder Relations at GroupM Spain, who has just published the book “Communication in Times of ”, Ediciones Pirámide.

-How has technology changed the new scenario in which companies must operate? What challenges do they face?

Technology has completely changed the scenario in which companies have to operate today. Digitization has had an impact on different areas, not just business, of organizations and they have to assume this transformation naturally and with the ability to make the most of it. From the point of view of communication, which is what my book is about, the main challenge is to embrace change and incorporate the most disruptive technologies into the communication strategy to make it more effective. Professionals who work in communication within companies must promote this technological revolution and take advantage of its enormous possibilities to improve the organization’s relationship with its different stakeholders.

-And especially, it has done it drastically in recent years. Has the pandemic accelerated the process?

It is clear that the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of companies, which have been forced to adopt technology to make teleworking a reality, something that was unthinkable very recently. And that adoption that they have made, moreover, has come to stay and expand.

-Why does Big Data become a fundamental tool for companies? What are the keys to take advantage of it?

It has become a powerful tool to the extent that through data companies can better understand their customers and potential customers and, therefore, can offer them the products or services that most interest them. Big data is key when making decisions and improving the business and communication strategies of companies. In any case, it must be made clear that the data as such does not have a direct application to business decisions. It is essential to incorporate algorithms on artificial intelligence to analyze and interpret them, but above all to detect behavior patterns that can be responded to with certain products or services from companies.

-How Artificial Intelligence changes the communication process

AI has multiple applications and uses in the field of communication. Thanks to this technology, tasks can be automated, content can be generated automatically, immediate analysis can be made of the data received by organizations through different sources… internal and external communication chatbots can be developed… In short, the Artificial intelligence can help us communication professionals to improve the strategy and the relationship with the different publics of interest or stakeholders of the company.

-Are companies ready for automation? We have been talking about chatbots for years, but in most cases it seems that the user experience is not adequate.

The adaptation process is complex. But, little by little, they will understand that the automation of processes and routines in the field of communication can bring them great benefits, above all, having more time to add value, since many of the tasks that are automated are mechanical and hardly they have a value for the companies. The use of chatbots today is focusing more on customer service and, indeed, many of them, those based on parameters or rules and not on artificial intelligence, are very limited and, therefore, do not meet the objective with which they are intended. they created. But the applications of this type of tools in the field of communication are very broad, they can be used for relations with the media/journalists, they can be a very interesting platform to improve internal communication with employees…

-In many cases, the experience with Voice Assistants is similar. What is missing to be able to take advantage of them?

The problem is not only the experience, but the lack of a content strategy. It must be clear that developing a voice assistant must respond to a plan and specific objectives. And, from there, it is likely that the creation of a voice assistant is done with a purpose and not because we have to adopt this technology because it has become popular and we cannot stay on the sidelines. Voice has to be part of a company’s brand and communication strategy and this also integrates all the technological tools that are developed in this area.

-Mark Zuckerberg ensures that in the coming years 90% of the content we publish on the Internet will be audiovisual. Do you agree? How will this change the way of relating between companies and consumers?

Of course yes. It is more than evident that audiovisual content has been increasing in recent years and this is due to the fact that companies are aware of the greater appeal that it has among users. Proof of this is also the arrival of platforms and audiovisual social networks such as TikTok or Twitch and their great growth, which has led many brands to want to be on these channels deploying all kinds of sales strategies.

– And in this changing context, we are facing a serious problem, the proliferation of fake news. How do they affect companies? How can companies fight disinformation?

The impact of the phenomenon of disinformation in the corporate sphere is enormous. The clearest has to do with your reputation. Technology can be a great ally for companies in their fight against fake news to the extent that it can be very useful and effective when it comes to quickly detecting a potential crisis (through the analysis of conversations on social networks, for example). ) and act in advance, which is key so that a crisis does not spread.