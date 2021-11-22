Barbados and Decentraland sign agreement to establish the first metaverse embassy

Although the metaverse concept became completely massive with the announcement of Mark Zuckerberg’s project, it really is something that has been around the longest. Even Meta is not the only company involved in this type of project, there are others whose operation is based on the blockchain. In that sense, Barbados has signed an agreement with the Decentraland project to establish the first embassy in the metaverse.

This is very interesting news for metaverse enthusiasts who are beginning to see the much-promised integration with the real world.

Barbados and the first virtual embassy in the metaverse

As we mentioned before, the metaverse is not an idea by Mark Zuckerberg but another virtual universe project. In that sense, there are other alternatives such as StarLink Metaverse, The SandBox, StarAtlas and the protagonist of the milestone that has been marked through the signing of an agreement with Barbados: Decentraland. This platform is supported by the Ethereum network and its users can buy and sell digital goods and real estate. In that sense, the metaverse projects appear to be looking very good for the future and Barbados has moved ahead by establishing the first virtual embassy.

This agreement was signed in August by the government of Barbados through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. However, it will come into effect from January 2022 when the virtual embassy will be officially launched.

Also very interesting is the fact that Barbados does not intend to stop with this agreement. The government of the island is interested in closing similar agreements with other metaverse platforms, expanding its presence in the different virtual universes. This will allow Barbados to acquire digital land within the metaverse and also to issue visas for travel in the virtual world.

This fact marks an important milestone in the integration of the virtual world with the different metaverse platforms. It is an approach to what could be happening in the near future with virtual universes in front of the countries that little by little could continue to be interested in this technology.