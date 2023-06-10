Banking virus operated from Brazil has already affected seven countries in Latin America

- Advertisement -

A malicious campaign that appears to be operated from Europe has reached seven countries in the Latin America, at least. It’s about the Horabot Trojan Horse which has been circulating since November 2020 and acts with the focus of stealing emails and also bank credentials. The information comes from the security company Cisco Talos, which reported in its analysis two targets of the attacks of this action. One of them is banks and here the virus is able to steal account access credentials and other financial services, as well as two-step verification codes and even tokens.

The other target of this malicious campaign is the Outlook inbox. In this sense, it can be noted that Horabot's focus is on the corporate sector, since both contacts and addresses of recent communications are stolen so that the virus can be distributed, using false messages to deceive other people. With regard to operating systems, the focus of this virus is Windows and its attack involves using PowerShell to download it, in addition to loading the DLLs that activate it. Once installed, it tries to avoid detection by security platforms while searching for its targets.




