Bank of Ireland branch closures: All the banks closing in Dublin and surrounding areas today

The full list of Bank of Ireland branch closures has been confirmed this morning with 88 across the Republic closing for the final time today.

The majority of branches closing are self-service outlets and do not offer over the counter service.

The bank has said that there’s been a 60% drop in the number of customers using these branches.

A new partnership has been announced with An Post which will allow customers to make cash deposits at local post office branches.

This new deal includes over the counter cash and cheque lodgement, withdrawals, as well as longer operating hours than the average bank and Saturday openings.

In total, eight branches in Dublin will close for the final time at end of business today. They are:

Dublin

James Street

Law Library

Phibsboro

Ballycoolin

Killester

Merrion Road

Rathmines

Ballyfermot

There are also a couple of branch closures in the commuter belt surrounding Dublin. These are:

Kildare

Celbridge

Leixlip

