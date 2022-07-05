Bank bondholders have to suffer more

Bank bondholders need to feel more pain. Credit Suisse’s rush this month to redeem a hybrid bond at the earliest opportunity seems odd given the high cost of replacing it. But there is a rational explanation. The problem is that it highlights broader flaws in the $212 billion market for bank-equity securities.

June 16 was a good day for holders of the Swiss bank’s $1.5 billion hybrid. The so-called additional level 1 bond had traded at 95% of its face value, reflecting the risk that the bank would leave it outstanding rather than exercise its right to early repayment. When the bank chose to call it, the price of the bond recovered. Credit Suisse did not fare so well. To maintain its capital levels, the troubled bank had to issue a new bond with a coupon of 9.75%, some 115 basis points above the probable interest rate of the previous one, which implies an additional cost of around 17 million of dollars a year.

Following the 2008 crisis, regulators tried to make hybrids, which count towards banks’ Tier 1 capital ratios, truly similar to shares. That meant giving them triggers that converted into stocks and coupons that could be redeemed. Structures to incentivize early repayment, such as coupons that trigger when bonds don’t pay off sooner, were also banned. However, the hybrids still contain Purchase options on early repayment, and regulators allow some leeway for its use. Although a handful of lenders, such as Banco Santander, have taken a hard-line approach, most European banks continue to pay off Tier 1 bonds on the redemption date, even if they cost more to replace.

The obvious advantage is cheaper financing. However, the presumption of bailout also creates risks: distressed banks may end up paying higher interest rates to replace debt that is withdrawn, or markets may freak out when banks decide not to bailout. Credit Suisse also had some particular motives, such as a desire to get rid of the now-redundant Libor-based coupon liabilities.

The coming months may harden the decision of the banks. Recession fears are driving up the cost of issuing hybrids, presenting other banks such as UniCredit with the dilemma of whether to extend debt or replace it at a higher cost, according to CreditSights.

Regulators could ease the uncertainty by insisting, for example, that banks only write down debt if they can refinance it at cheaper rates. They should also examine the other features of hybrids, to ensure, for example, that the bonds can defer coupons or convert to equity before the bank fails. A rethink is needed to make life a little more complicated for bondholders.