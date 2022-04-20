Tech News

Bang & Olufsen presents Beoplay EX, its most complete wireless headphones

By: Brian Adam

Expanding its offering for audiophiles, Bang & Olufsen has just introduced the new Beoplay EX, completely wireless headphones that aim to revolutionize the high-end with 9.2-millimeter speaker drivers (the largest ever used by the Danish brand), features such as active noise cancellation, and an aesthetic redesign that aims to follow in the footsteps of the AirPods Apple Pro.

Without a doubt, the first thing that strikes us about these headphones is the abandonment of their classic circular button-type format. to the popular design with sticks. An aesthetic change that also comes accompanied by a structural improvement, adding an IP57 certification for resistance to water and dust.

Although this is not the only change. And it is that the Beoplay EX incorporate some 9.2 millimeter speakers (a big difference from the 6.8 millimeters of last year’s Beoplay EQ), curiously reducing the total weight of the headphones to just 6 grams. On the other hand, oriented both for use in calls and for the noise cancellation system itself, the company has included up to 6 microphones (three in each earbud) on Beoplay EX. As for sound reproduction, we will have support for AAC and AptX Adaptive audio codecsthus ensuring clear, high-quality audio for the full range of tones.

We will also find an improved connectivity section, with the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.2 multipointwhich will allow us to connect to any device quickly and easily, with support for the functions of quick sync from Google, Apple and Microsoft.

As for its battery, the Beoplay EX have a 70 mAh battery in each earphone, which promise us an autonomy of up to 6 hours with the noise cancellation functions activated, and up to 8 hours without it. Besides, its case will offer us another additional 380 mAh with a fast charging system capable of giving us almost two hours of use with just 20 minutes, or returning the headphones to a full charge in just an hour and a half, extending the total autonomy up to 21 hours of playback.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX gold

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX available through the brand’s official website as a pre-purchase, with shipments dated for April 28. With three color schemes to choose from a full black finish, a combination of black and blue, or a gold ear cup, it’s worth noting that the price of these headphones won’t be within everyone’s reach. ascending no less than up to 399 euros. Although it is worth mentioning that without a doubt it is a fairly consistent price with respect to the functionalities they offer, with a quality of construction and sound of the highest level.

