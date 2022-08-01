Bandai Namco will show 3 games at Gamescom

There is less and less time left for the German fair and the different companies are announcing what can be seen in Cologne from August 24 to 28. It is the case of which this morning announced that it will carry three titles: Park Beyond, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Y One Piece Odyssey.

In Park Beyond, bandai namco next to the german studio Limbic Entertainment, are committed to the creation and management of an amusement park in which creativity will be the key to maintaining the interest of visitors. The title was already announced last year and we will see if they give us a release date during the fair and if what they present will be enough to overcome the shadow of Planet Coaster.

gamescom_22_park.jpg"> gamescom_22_park.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-22632" >

The Devil in Me is the new chapter of the The Dark Pictures Anthology, the series of independent chapters of Super Massive Games who bet on terror in its most cinematographic format. In this new installment we will go on a guided tour of the castle of murders where HH Holmes committed his crimes. An activity that Charlie Lonnit, documentary filmmaker in low hours, thinks can save his decadent Lonnit Entertainment TV program. As expected, things will not go too well and they will see that they are being manipulated by someone else. During the fair, the game will be playable for the first time.

And the last title is One Piece Odyssey. The new delivery of Luffy and company generates illusion but the very poor is still in the environment One Piece World Seeker. In odysseythe Straw Hats change the beat ’em up Due to the turn-based combat in this original adventure, after a severe storm, the Thousand Sunny is torn to shreds and the crew is scattered on a new island. As usually happens in the titles of the saga, Eiichiro Oda, author of the work, has participated in the game creating new characters and enemies. The game is scheduled for 2022 so it would not be surprising if we were given a release date.