Bandai Namco does not deny that customers’ personal information was leaked after hacker attack

Update (20/09/2022) – GS

Namco said it “can’t deny” that customer was leaked following its investigation into a recent data breach. In July of this year, a ransomware group called ALPHV claimed to have “ransomed Bandai Namco”, suggesting that it had acquired confidential files from the company. That same month, Bandai confirmed the hack and said it was investigating the situation. This week Bandai Namco shared some of the results of its initial investigative work, stating that it cannot rule out that customer information was part of the leak, which it said was restricted to its toy and hobby business in the Asia region (excluding Japan).

As a result of the investigation, it became clear that the possibility of external leakage of information related to the Toys and Hobby business in the Asian region (excluding Japan) cannot be denied. Google hits its most creative internal incubator hard: half of ‘Area 120’ projects are canceled While we have not confirmed any external information leaks or claims related to the unauthorized access in question at this time, we will continue to monitor the situation.

The company said it has now beefed up its security and IT systems with outside agencies and inspected its facilities around the world. We apologize to all involved for the considerable concern and inconvenience this may cause. Any future matters requiring disclosure will be announced immediately.

For now, we can only hope that this possible leak does not cause problems for customers.

Original text – 07/12/2022

Bandai Namco, publisher of Elden Ring, may have fallen victim to ransomware attack

Bandai Namco, publisher of games like Elden Ring, Tekken and anime titles like Dragon Ball and Naruto, may have suffered a ransomware attack. The information is from the website vx-underground, considered the largest collection of malware source codes, samples, documents and attack information. According to him, the ALPHV group would be behind the event.

The ALPHV hacker group, also known as BlackCat, claims to have successfully inserted ransonware into Bandai Namco. Ransomware is malicious software used by criminals to extort money from victims. They block you from accessing your own data, encrypting all files and threatening to release them publicly if payment is not made.

ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco. Future Samsung Galaxy can be unlocked by voice thanks to Bixby Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. pic.twitter.com/hxZ6N2kSxl — vx-underground (@vxunderground) July 11, 2022

This would not be the first nor the last attack of this type, which has grown significantly in recent years. Last year, CD Projekt Red, responsible for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, fell victim to a ransomware attack by a group called HelloKitty. The company’s data was leaked online in June 2021, including the game’s source code, as well as information about its employees.