Banco Original’s payment and receipt APIs double their operations in 2022

O Banco Original announced to the market that its “Banking as a Service” division, which is the provision of banking products to third parties via APIs, doubled its operation in 2022. The institution still expects to grow 30% this year in this segment.

According to the disclosed information, the Original Hub, as the bank calls this service, moved more than BRL 50 billion and around 500 million API calls (transactions) last year, about twice as much compared to the performance of 2021.