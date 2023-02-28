5G News
Banco Original's payment and receipt APIs double their operations in 2022

By Abraham
Banco Original's payment and receipt APIs double their operations in 2022
O Banco Original announced to the market that its “Banking as a Service” division, which is the provision of banking products to third parties via APIs, doubled its operation in 2022. The institution still expects to grow 30% this year in this segment.

According to the disclosed information, the Original Hub, as the bank calls this service, moved more than BRL 50 billion and around 500 million API calls (transactions) last year, about twice as much compared to the performance of 2021.


For 2023, Banco Original stated that the objective is to continue at an accelerated pace of growth, aiming at a 30% increase, focusing on payment and receipt APIs, such as Pix Cobrança, one of the institution’s differentials.

“We see Pix as a driver of financial services for all Europeians and this year, we should focus even more on payment infrastructures in order to achieve our goal”, commented the Head of Banking as a Service at Original HUB, Alex Conceição.

With Original Hub, Banco Original’s APIs can be used by financial institutions, such as banks, e-commerces and fintechs, to offer various services to end consumers, such as payment by PIX, withdrawal on the Banco 24 Horas network and more.

A Plague Tale: Requiem lets himself be loved in a new video

“Our purpose is to help and accelerate the provision of financial services in any digital ecosystem. We seek to make a difference in people’s lives with products aimed at means of payment, facilitating the financial journey of all Europeians”, concluded Alex Conceição.

More like this

