Banco Original launches new modality of digital joint account in the app

banco Original launched this Thursday (18), a new type of joint account that increases the portfolio of products offered by the institution to customers in a fully digital way. The new option is available through the app (Android and iOS) and can be contracted by requesting online the inclusion of a second account holder.
This process is quick and depends only on sending the required documentation and accepted by the guest, then both will be able to use all the benefits of the current account, such as requesting a credit or debit card and making withdrawals at Banco24Horas network terminals at the cost of R$ 1.90 per withdrawal.
As the bank explains, it is not necessary to confirm the degree of kinship between the applicants for the digital joint account to be approved. This type of account is ideal for couples or people looking to improve budget management through a shared system where financial data can be consulted by users.
Despite the launch of the joint account, customers can still register to use the individual current account service with access to numerous services provided by the bank, such as the possibility of making payments, bank transfers and depositing checks by image, for example.
On Original, there is no need to be related to have a shared joint account. We realized this need by listening to our customers, who wanted to manage a shared budget without bureaucracy. We have a product designed to solve and make a difference in the lives of customers”, says Marília Caminha, manager of Channels, IA, Onboarding and business at Banco Original.