Banco Original launches new modality of digital joint account in the app

Original launched this Thursday (18), a new type of that increases the portfolio of products offered by the institution to customers in a fully way. The new option is available through the app (Android and iOS) and can be contracted by requesting online the inclusion of a second account holder.

This process is quick and depends only on sending the required documentation and accepted by the guest, then both will be able to use all the benefits of the current account, such as requesting a credit or debit card and making withdrawals at Banco24Horas network terminals at the cost of R$ 1.90 per withdrawal.