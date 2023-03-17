5G News
Ban coming: UK bans public servants from using TikTok

Abraham
Ban coming: UK bans public servants from using TikTok
The US government has already declared support for two projects aimed at banning TikTok and now the UK is following the same path by prohibiting its public servants from using and installing the social network on their cell phones. According to Minister Oliver Dowden, the measure is a precaution against leakage of confidential government data.

According to Bloomberg, the ban applies to all public servants in the United Kingdom, especially high-ranking ministers and other members of Parliament. The move comes after a government review revealed that certain platforms have terms of use that could pose a risk to confidential UK government information.

This is a clear reference to possible backdoors cited by the US government that may be integrated into TikTok, allowing the Chinese government to access user data collected by the app.


The situation becomes even more complex when we remember that China’s intelligence laws require companies to help the government when requested and that TikTok itself has already confirmed that Chinese employees access user data.

Thus, the biggest fear is that confidential data fall into the hands of the Chinese government, which could use them to obtain economic and commercial advantages against other nations, including the United Kingdom itself.

In response, a spokesperson said that TikTok is disappointed with the UK government’s position, as it believes the ban was based on “fundamental misconceptions and geopolitical factors, which UK users of the app do not fall into. “

Do you think the UK is right to ban the use of TikTok? Tell in the comments.

