Ballyfermot shooting: Gardai probing if tragic Michael Tormey was gunned down over row at party

Gardai are probing if a dad was gunned down outside his home over a row at a party he had attended earlier.

But detectives last night insisted they are also looking at other theories to try and establish a motive behind the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 49-year-old, who is married with two children, died after up to four shots were fired at him in his driveway in the Thomond Road area at around 5am.

Last night sources said he had attended a social gathering on Saturday night.

Investigators are now trying to establish if an altercation took place there that may have led to him being targeted.

Detectives said that Mr Tormey, a former pub doorman, had no links to organised crime and was not known to them.

A source said: “The investigation is wide open at the minute.

“There is no obvious answer as to why this man was killed and in such a vicious manner.







(Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire)



“But there are multiple possibilities being explored.”

No firearm has yet been recovered from the scene nor have gardai established if the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot.

Yesterday, those who lived in the estate were stunned at the news, with many saying he was a friendly man who kept to himself and his family.

Councillor Hazel De Nortuin was at the scene and said she knew him personally.

The People Before Profit politician said: “He was a very nice man. He’s well-known and liked by his friends.

“I couldn’t pay good enough tribute to him and I think you’ll see that as things unfold throughout the day and the rest of the week. It was completely unexpected.

“It’s a very sensitive issue and it’s still unfolding but I just want to pass on my condolences to Mick’s wife and family.

“You would have never expected this to happen to him.

“He was a very nice man and a great singer.

“I’ve only got good words to say about him – he was a very decent man.” Another shocked neighbour said: “He was a quiet fella but he always said hi when he was out and about.

“He seemed to be just a good family man.”

Mr Tormey’s body lay outside his home yesterday morning surrounded by blue tents as the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination. At around 11.30am, his body was removed and brought to the City Morgue, Whitehall in Dublin where a postmortem was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster.

Forensic officers were seen combing the shooting scene in a bid to gather any evidence.

A Ford Mondeo parked outside Mr Tormey’s house was also taken away for examination.

Door-to-door enquiries were also being carried out and gardai were yesterday in the process of gathering CCTV from houses in the estate which had the technology installed, including cameras located nearby Mr Tormey’s home.

Sinn Fein councillor Daithi Doolan, chairperson of the Dublin South Central Joint Policing Committee, insists the incident is a “violent attack committed against the whole community.”

He added: “Those involved must be apprehended and face the full rigours of the law.

“Tackling gun crime must now be a priority for this government.

“I would encourage anyone with information to please come forward and contact the gardai.

“Ballyfermot has suffered too much violent crime. It is now time for this Government to prioritise policing in Ballyfermot.”

Ballyfermot Garda station has been downgraded in recent times and as it stands, there are no full-time sergeants based there

and the station no longer takes in any prisoners.

Instead, they are brought to Clondalkin.







(Image: Stephen Collins/Collins)



Cllr Doolan insists the community need to be supported to stop these crimes happening.

He told the Irish Mirror: “Everything revolves around Clondalkin garda station and all the resources are based there. Sometimes I have cause to ring Ballyfermot Garda station and there is no car there because it’s in Clondalkin.

“I would call for the station to be upgraded and it be given resources to support it.

“And also [Justice Minister] Helen McEntee and [Garda Commissioner] Drew Harris need to recognise the crisis that’s there, the fear of violence and the best way to respond is to adequately resource Ballyfermot gardai.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesman said: “Gardai are appealing for anyone with information or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) in relation to this incident to come forward.

“In particular, anyone who may have been in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies area between 3.30am-5.30am on Sunday, January 9.

“Gardai can be contacted at Ballyfermot garda station on 01 666 7200, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”