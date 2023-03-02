5G News
HomeLatest newsBalloons and national security: What we know so far

Balloons and national security: What we know so far

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
The U.S. military’s unprecedented destruction of four objects floating through the upper reaches of North America’s atmosphere raises a difficult question: Is this stuff benign, or a genuine national security problem in the making?

From what we know now, the answer to that may be “both.” Current evidence released about the events of recent days has revealed a mixed picture. U.S. officials remain adamant that the first object was a large, sophisticated spy balloon from China. They have been careful to put the others in a different category, referring to them as smaller, less sophisticated devices traveling on lower-level winds.

Why We Wrote This

Here’s what we are learning about just how many foreign objects, and what type, may be routinely coming into our airspace. Is this mostly an annoyance or a real national security problem that we have been ignoring?

But the spy balloon by itself remains a troubling portent for the Pentagon and U.S. defense overall, say some lawmakers, officials, and outside experts.

“There’s a vulnerability that’s clearly been revealed,” says Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, a member of the Armed Services Committee.

And there’s concern that adversaries are aware of some blind spots in the U.S. military’s capabilities.

“These intrusions should be a wake-up call to rebuild our air and space defenses,” says retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, former deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The State Department last week said the balloon, which China insists was a wayward weather balloon, is part of a sophisticated effort that has involved overflights of more than 40 countries across five continents. In recent years, China has breached U.S. airspace with balloons on at least five separate occasions, said officials.

U.S. radars have been recalibrated to look for slow-moving balloon-like objects. That is one major reason more are suddenly being detected. But dealing with the threat in the long term may require more radars, the modernization of existing systems, and more aircraft for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, says retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, former deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

More like this

