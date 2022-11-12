Baldur’s Gate 3: Official release date will be revealed in December

Update (11/11/2022) – GS

Announced during E3 2019, Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of the most awaited games by fans and although everything indicates that the title will hit stores in 2023, so far we have not had confirmation of the official release date. This week, developer Larian Studios, revealed Patch 9 of the game, which will be available to those who are testing the game in early access on Steam, should accompany more details about the game’s arrival in stores, as well as implementing a number of new features. .

According to the developer, although Early Access only offers access to Act 1, Acts 2 and 3 are already in the testing phase. In addition, the company promises that the areas already available will be enriched and bring a series of news when the final version of the game arrives. Our goal is that even players who have replayed Act 1 for hundreds of hours feel that there is a new experience waiting for them at launch, Initially, the game was scheduled to hit stores in 2022, but the coronavirus pandemic ended up causing it to have to be delayed. Considering that the release date will be revealed in December, it is possible that we will have more news about the game being released during The Game Awards ceremony.

Update (4/22/2022) – HA

Baldur’s Gate 3: New video confirms 2023 release

A new video from developer Larian Studios, released as part of the D&D Direct event last Thursday, confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will indeed be released in 2023🇧🇷 Rumors had already suggested that the game would be for next year, but now the company has made an official announcement. The video doesn’t bring as much news about the game, but it shows “the journey so far”, since the game was announced in mid-2019. In addition to a joke with cosplay people, something already usual in previous promotional videos for the game, also you can see the progress of the game, especially in terms of the improved graphics during these years🇧🇷

At the end, the protagonist of the video highlights: “There’s more where this came from. So join us in early access on our journey to Baldur’s Gate 3, or come in 2023 when the game launches.” This confirmation, in the end, should disappoint fans who were hoping for the game to arrive earlier, even in this 2022, but it is perhaps the best option, considering that the game must still undergo several improvements – and that even early access has been postponed to some loose ends to be fixed.

Original text (2/16/2022)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is due for release in 2023

Revealed during E3 2019, Baldur’s Gat 3 is one of the most anticipated games for RPG fans. Although little is known about the title so far, the saga’s history of success is enough to make players anxious. So far, the game has been available in early access for a long time, but it looks like the official release window has finally been set.

In a new conversation with Eurogamer, the game’s creative director at Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, said that the game will likely continue to be available in early access throughout 2022. That means the 1.0 release will eventually happen in 2023, if all goes well. We believe that we are in the last year of development. We still think we have a year of development ahead of us, so it’s unlikely we’ll release this year. Even so, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We have a pretty solid plan.