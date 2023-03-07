5G News
Baldur's Gate 3: Early Access players will receive Digital Deluxe version as a reward

Baldur’s Gate 3: Early Access players will receive Digital Deluxe version as a reward

Published on

By Abraham
Baldur's Gate 3: Early Access players will receive Digital Deluxe version as a reward
During the latest PlayStation State of Play, Larian Studios announced that the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released for PC. macOS and PS5 on August 31, 2023.

Announced at E3 2019, some players have already been able to experience the title by purchasing the early access version. Those who participated in this program will receive a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe version.

According to Larian Studios, anyone who purchases Baldur’s Gate on Steam by August 30, 2023 will receive a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe version of the game.

Among the main highlights of this enhanced edition are access to some specific items based on Divinity: Original 2. The package known as “Treasures of Rivellon” will offer the Mask of Shapeshift, which allows you to modify the appearance of a character, the Cape of the Red Prince, Lute of the Merrywheter Bard, Needle of the Outlaw Rogue and Bicorne of the Sea Best.


Special artifacts bring unique magical characteristics to the game, but not all party members will be able to use them at the same time. The Digital Deluxe version of the game will also feature a custom skin for the dice used during gameplay — which will look different on PC and PS5.

The Digital Deluxe version of Baldur’s Gate 3 also includes an additional pack of single-use items for the game, in addition to its official soundtrack, a digital art book and a special collection of paintings in the PRG. Official character sheets for each of the game’s protagonists will also be offered to buyers.

All of these items will be credited to Early Access owners starting August 31, the game’s official release date. It is worth remembering that players will have to restart their adventure from point zero after launching the game.

So, looking forward to the release?

