Balcony power plants: Simple electricity from in-house production – is it worth the effort?

Did you know that you can just hang a solar panel on the balcony and just plug it into a regular outlet — and then you generate electricity? Without needing any additional electricity meters or contracts or anything? I didn’t know beforehand either. In this video I took a closer look at such a balcony power plant and peppered my colleague Jan with a lot of stupid questions about self-generation of electricity. Stay tuned.

Electricity is getting expensive! Anyone who has to sign a new electricity contract today sometimes pays twice as much for a kilowatt hour as they did last year. We all know the reasons: We are dependent on gas, coal and oil — the burning of which unfortunately also fuels climate change. And of course, a lot of the countries that sell us the stuff aren’t exactly well-meaning democracies. Stupid situation.

You could easily generate electricity yourself with solar modules, very cleanly, without any CO2 emissions. Great thing, thank you, dear sun. But what has always kept me from doing it, for example: I live in rented accommodation, so I don’t have my own roof, and I also always thought that it was ridiculously complicated, with all sorts of weird applications and waiting for permits and so on and so forth. Well, maybe that’s not true, isn’t it all that complicated? Because there is this: BALKONKRAFTWERK.

What the manufacturers of such balcony power plants promise almost sounds a bit too good: Simply plug it into the socket and green electricity flows into the apartment, the meter turns more slowly and I have to pay less. But is it really that simple? And is that legal?

Yes, absolutely, at least that’s what the fans of these balcony power plants say: according to them, anyone can simply plug a solar system with a peak output of up to 600 watts into the socket. Plug-in photovoltaic system is the official name, but in the meantime “balcony power plant” has actually become commonplace. I’m supposed to put about 700 euros on the table for it.

Yes, and 600 watts is not even that little. I took a look at what electricity I draw from the line during the day: So with the fridge, internet and all the smart home junk, I already have a base load of around 100 watts. And when the computer, coffee machine and massage chair are on, it naturally gets more. But 600 watts from the balcony power plant are definitely enough that I don’t have to buy any electricity from my electricity supplier at times — that is, when the sun is shining.

Well, if it really were that easy, why doesn’t everyone have a balcony power plant like this? What is the catch? I asked my c’t colleague Jan Mahn that — he has been working intensively on balcony power plants for a long time and even brought me one once.

Yes, awesome everything. My interest is definitely aroused, I would like to have such a part, how about you? Are you interested in the topic at all? Should we make more videos on do-it-yourself electricity production?


