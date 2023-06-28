Bakery sales summer 2023: discover the offers not to be missed

- Advertisement -

Boulanger launches its summer sales. We have unearthed for you the best offers on high-tech products for this new bargain fair. If you don’t want to miss any of the craziest deals, you’ve come to the right place.

The summer sales have just started and will continue for a period of weeks. Boulanger will not remain on the sidelines of the event and is already offering a salvo of promotion on hundreds of products, and in particular high-tech items. Here we have collected the best offers available on the online store for you. As usual, we will update this article regularly.

Bakery sales: the best offers of the summer

BOSE QuietComfort Special Edition headphones at 179 € with code Audio10

with code Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at 279 €

Toshiba 1TB external hard drive at €49.99

Acer Aspire A515 laptop – Intel Core i5 1135G7 – 16 GB RAM – 512 GB SSD at 649 €

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones at €49.99

Sports camera Dji Osmo Action 2 dual screen pack at 199 €

Pny Geforce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card at 260 €

Pny GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card at 220 €

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute high-end broom vacuum cleaner at 649 €

65-inch LG OLED EVO C3 TV (2023) at €2,290 (€600 off)

SAMSUNG NeoQLED QE65QN95B TV at €1490 (€300 off)

SAMSUNG QLED TQ65Q70C 2023 TV at €999 (€500 off)

Acer Aspire A515 € to 649 instead of 799 €

If you want to take advantage of the summer sales to change your laptop, Boulanger offers a reduction of €150 on the model Acer Aspire 5 A515. Usually sold at €799, its price has just fallen below the €650 mark. For this price, it is a portable PC with comfortable performance thanks to its processor 11th Generation Intel Core i5 (Core i5-1135G7) with its four cores and a clock rate of up to 4.2 GHz.

The PC has 16 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of internal SSD storage. Its IPS screen has a diagonal of 15.6 inches (Full HD +). Pou what is theautonomy, it is about 8 hours. This laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Toshiba 1 TB external hard drive at €49.99 instead of €59.99

A external hard drive is always useful to keep your important data or your collection of movies and series. Thanks to the summer sales, this Toshiba 1TB model is under €50 on Boulanger right now. You can indeed buy it for €49.99a price even more advantageous than its usual 60 € which is already accessible at the base knowing that it is necessary to count up to 80 € at the competition.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at €279.99 instead of €329.99

We no longer present the helmet Sony WH-1000XM4, one of the best noise canceling models you will find on the market. While it had been launched at 380 € and has been found on average at 330 € for a few weeks, here it is below 280 € during the summer sales. This offer available on Boulanger is the best to buy it right now. Enough to save a lot of money on a very popular reference, despite the arrival of the XM5, the price of which is €419.

BOSE QC Special Edition Bluetooth headphones at €179 instead of €269 with the code Audio10

If Sony’s headphones still seem a little too expensive, you can turn to the Bdare QuietComfort SE without having much to regret. This reference is qualitative and is currently at Boulanger less than 180 € with code audio10 knowing that it is usually sold at 270 €. It is a headset whose active noise reduction is effective and the sound quality of very good quality.

It was launched a few months ago as an alternative to the Bose QC 45 from which it inherits the design. These two models are similar in many ways, but their price difference is significant, which makes the Bose QC SE a great value headset.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute broom vacuum cleaner at €649 instead of €799

If you have an aging stick vacuum and want to buy a recent model, powerful and with practical features, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is a safe bet. It is subject to a reduction of €150 during the summer sales on Boulanger. Indeed, you can buy it right now at €649 instead of €799.

This Dyson stick vacuum is perfect for all types of floors: tiles, parquet, rugs and carpets. You can also use it on furniture and overhead. In addition to its great suction power, the strong point of the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is its laser which allows you to easily detect dust particles invisible to the naked eye.

In automatic mode, the vacuum cleaner adjusts the suction power and the rotation speed of the brush according to the level of dirt. This stick vacuum cleaner has a maximum autonomy of 60 minutes.

65-inch LG OLED EVO C3 TV (2023)

The LG OLED C3 EVO benefits from a reduction of €600 at Boulanger for the sales. Instead of 2890 €, it is displayed at 2290 € at the moment, which represents a nice discount on the most recent of the LG OLED televisions of the C line. The latter succeeds the LG OLED C2. This TV has an OLED EX panel which increases brightness by 30%. It offers excellent image quality with infinite contrast, a wide viewing angle, and pure colors. The sound part is of quality and this TV is perfect for gamers.

SAMSUNG NeoQLED QE65QN95B TV at 1490 € instead of 1790 €

It is Samsung’s best QLED TV in the lineup of 2022. The QN95B is a high-end Neo QLED model benefiting from a Mini LED backlight. That means it has thousands of tiny LEDs that dramatically improve contrast with deeper blacks. Something to get closer to the quality of OLED TVs in this area. This TV is perfect for both movies and video games.

Boulanger is offering it right now at 1499 € instead of 1790 € in its 65-inch version. You therefore benefit from a reduction of €300 as part of the summer sales. This offer is even more interesting when you think that the 2023 model with the same size is sold almost twice as much, at 3000 €.

TV SAMSUNG QLED 65Q70C 2023 at 999 € instead of 1499 €

If you are looking for a QLED TV under the 1000 € mark, the QN65Q70C is available on Baker at 999 € instead of 1499 €, which corresponds to a reduction of €500. This is a 2023 model, but it plays in a lower division than the QN95B (2022) shown above. However, this TV is of a quality that would suit the majority of users.

It is a perfect TV for cinema and gaming with its 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with a refresh rate of 120 HZ. It is therefore ideal with the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The sound quality is balanced and this television has a sober and minimal design.