Baidu’s Ernie 3.5 AI beats OpenAI’s ChatGPT in key metrics, they say

Chinese tech company Baidu has made a bold claim: its new model of artificial intelligence (AI), called Ernie 3.5has outperformed OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT in several key aspects.

Ernie’s Superiority 3.5

According to Baidu’s statement, its latest AI model has shown superiority in the overall performance and has outperformed the GPT-4 model, especially in tasks related to the Chinese language. This evaluation is based on tests carried out with AGIEval and C-Eval, two reference standards that are commonly used to evaluate the performance of AI models.

The AI ​​race in China

Baidu is the first major technology company in China to come up with an AI product to compete with ChatGPT. However, she is not alone in this race. Other tech giants in the country, such as Alibaba and Tencent, have also unveiled their respective AI models.

Advantages of Ernie 3.5

In addition to its superior performance, Baidu claims that Ernie 3.5 has better efficiency in training and inference, which could lead to faster and cheaper iterations in the future. This means that the model could be improved and adjusted faster and at a lower cost than others.

Support for external plugins

In an effort to make its AI more versatile, Baidu has announced that Ernie 3.5 will support plugins external. A plugin is an additional application that can expand the capabilities of a program. In the case of Baidu’s AI, the plugins will allow you to work on more specific scenariossuch as generating more precise answers or summarizing long texts.

This Baidu announcement not only marks a milestone for the company, but also highlights the rapidly evolving field of AI. Competition between different companies and AI models can be a catalyst for significant innovations and improvements in the future. However, the true measure of success will be how these technologies can be applied to solve real-world problems and improve people’s lives.