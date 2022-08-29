Baggage theft: Florida airport employee AirTagged

Apple’s UWB tracker led the police to the thieves’ hideout. It’s about values ​​​​of over 16,000 US dollars.

An employee of a subcontractor of the airline Delta Air Lines had stolen the suitcases and then taken them home. They were followed to his street via the "Where is?" app.

AirTag as key evidence

The case began after a woman flew Delta to Destin-Fort Walton Beach. Your luggage never got there. Included were $1650 worth of clothing, makeup and other items, reports the New York Times. However, an AirTag from Apple was also hidden in the suitcase, which can pass on its position via Bluetooth via the iPhone manufacturer’s “Where is?” network.

The victim contacted the police and stated that the AirTag had reported from a street near the airport. Investigators eventually cross-checked a list of baggage claim workers at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and identified a 19-year-old Delta subcontractor employee. A colleague also noticed that the suspect had searched a suitcase, which was reported to the responsible sherif’s office.

Only conditionally suitable for anti-theft protection

Eventually, another theft occurred – this time it was a suitcase containing jewelry and sunglasses valued at around $15,000. The police snapped the trap and visited the alleged perpetrator in his apartment. The contents of the suitcase were secured and an arrest was made. The suspect also admitted that he found and destroyed the first passenger’s AirTag. Her luggage, however, did not reappear.

The fact that the thief discovered and destroyed the AirTag shows that the UWB trackers are becoming increasingly difficult to use as a means of preventing theft. Because the anti-stalking function automatically alerts people with iPhones (or a special app for Android) that an unknown AirTag is moving with them. In addition, an AirTag emits warning noises after a few hours. Apple wants to prevent the devices from being used for illegal purposes. Nevertheless, as in this case, it turns out that a well-hidden AirTag goes unnoticed by thieves at first. Apple itself emphasizes that the devices are not intended for theft protection, but only as a key and object finder.

